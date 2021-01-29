Lisa Rinna Responds to Vicki Gunvalson Diss

In a new Instagram post, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna responded to a recent diss from Vicki Gunvalson.

During a recent appearance on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Gunvalson detailed a less than pleasant encounter she had with Rinna while at Andy Cohen’s baby shower. “The last time I saw them was either at BravoCon or [Andy Cohen‘s] baby shower,” Gunvalson said on the podcast. “And, truly, Lisa Rinna didn’t give me the time of day. I said hi to her and she was like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re Orange County.’ I just felt looked down on. I mean, she’s up on the dance table dancing and I’m like, why? This is Andy’s baby shower and you want attention? I just sat back thinking, wow, this is a little messed up.”

Gunvalson also shaded the Beverly Hills ladies for thinking that they were better than the Orange County crew. “They wouldn’t have this job if it wasn’t for me starting this damn thing,” Gunvalson said while on the podcast.

Now, Rinna is firing back at Gunvalson. On January 28, Rinna posted a shady Instagram photo, which was a side-by-side photo of her when she was younger, and a shot of her while she was filming a confessional for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In the caption, Rinna wrote, “Before Vicki / After Vicki.” Rinna has been a working actress for many years, even before she was a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Rinna’s Fellow ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Cast Members Commented on the Photo

It seems like many of Rinna’s fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates took her side in this freshly brewing feud, as they commented on her Instagram photo. Kyle Richards commented a string of crying laughing emojis, and newcomer Kathy Hilton responded with a string of clapping emojis.

Some of the husbands of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also joined in on the fun. Dorit Kemsley’s husband, PK, commented on the photo, “X2 off the chart.”

Vicki Gunvalson Claimed That the Beverly Hills Cast Thinks They’re ‘Better’ Than the OC Cast

While appearing on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Gunvalson detailed why exactly she feels like the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies think that they’re “better” than the OC cast.

“I think they think that we’re Orange County and they’re Beverly Hills and I think there’s a little bit of ‘go away girls.’ I feel that from them. They think they’re above us. I wouldn’t live in Beverly Hills if you paid me… I don’t think they give me the time of day,” Gunvalson said.

Gunvalson also added that she thinks that some of her fellow Housewives stars act like they’re “invincible.” Gunvalson explained, “They think they’re invincible and it’s a popularity contest [like] a sorority on steroids. And we all do have that synergy because we’re all on a reality show together, and there’s a lot of ladies coming and going, and a lot of franchises. So, it is nice to have that group of women that you can have some sort of relationship with, but I think it’s very misguided, this popularity contest. We’re not in high school anymore, you know?”

