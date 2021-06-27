Vicki Gunvalson Trashes Shannon Beador, Questions Her Place on Show

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson is not holding back her feelings towards Shannon Beador these days. And, based on what she said, it sure seems like the “Tres Amigas” are long gone at this point.

During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Gunvalson went off on her former costar. “How many people can say they were on a TV reality show for 14 years,” Gunvalson said. “I’ve got Shannon coming in up my a**. I don’t know why she’s stayed on so long. She’s tough to work with. I think she’s on season seven now, so she’s got a long way to go, but I don’t think she’ll get to 14.”





Gunvalson was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons one through 14.

Beador Is Not Too Fond of Gunvalson These Days

It seems like there’s no love lost between Gunvalson and Beador, as Beador isn’t too fond of her former costar these days, either. Although Gunvalson, Beador, and Tamra Judge used to be best friends, they’re definitely not in that place anymore–in fact, they don’t even speak, according to Beador.

“I mean, it almost got to a point where it was weekly, where yet another untruth [would come out] and, you know — I take the high road in those situations, and I’m gonna continue to do that,” Beador said about her former friends during an October 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Beador continued at the time, “I really have no reason to be around them anymore. We live, like, 45 minutes away from each other, so it’s not like we’re in the same social circles or anything like that. I don’t know when I would ever potentially run into them again.”

Gunvalson Once Called Beador ‘Selfish and Narcissistic’

Questioning Beador’s role on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” isn’t the worst thing that Gunvalson has said about her former friend and costar. During an October 2020 interview with Celeb Magazine, Gunvalson slammed Beador as “selfish and narcissistic.”

“I was always there for Shannon and let’s not forget how even when she turned on me and was so blatantly nasty to me, I still was there for her and was willing to let the past go when she finally got over being mad at me (which again was for something I had no involvement in but she decided to blame me for),” Gunvalson told the outlet at the time. “She should be thanking me for even bringing this franchise about or she wouldn’t have a platform to be on but instead she decides to do interviews where she denigrates and insults me still.”

Gunvalson added, “If Shannon really considered me a ‘close friend’ as she claims in this interview she did today, where have the calls been since I announced I was no longer going to be on RHOC? Where have the visits been? Where was she when Tamra revealed Simon was battling cancer? Nowhere. Shannon is a selfish, narcissistic, ego-driven person who only cares about herself.”

Filming for season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is set to resume this summer. Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas are out, but Heather Dubrow will be returning in a full-time capacity.

