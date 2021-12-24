Fans Slam Vicki Gunvalson After Ex Steve Lodge Shares Photo of New Girlfriend

Fans blasted Vicki Gunvalson in the comments of her ex Steve Lodge’s newest Instagram post revealing his new girlfriend.

On December 23, 2021, Steve shared a photo of himself alongside his new girlfriend, Janis just months after his split with the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.

“Janis and I wish everyone a very Merry Christmas,” he wrote accompanied by a bible scripture.

In the comments of that post, Steve’s followers had some not-so-nice things to say about Vicki.

Here’s everything we need to know:

Fans Slammed Vicki Calling Janis an ‘Upgrade’ & Said ‘Natural Is Always the Best’

Fans took to his comments to bash Vicki and compliment his new flame, Janis.

“I’m glad you found someone who’s positive and not always negative! Those podcasts were hard to listen to sometimes,” someone wrote. “Looks like he got himself a sane woman & very pretty lady I must add & not MS. WOO HOO all the time..Definitely a step up, my friend,” another person commented.

“Definitely an upgrade, merry Christmas,” someone else wrote.

“Atleast she isn’t all hemmed up with Botox and facelifts,” another fan wrote. “Wow she’s a Hottie good for you Natural is Always the best,” another fan wrote poking at Vicki’s plastic surgery.”

Some fans noticed how quick it seemed that Steve had found love again, “Damn! That was quick! No worries tho! Life is too short!” Another fan wrote about his changing relationships, “Just like Ross in friends.”

“Yikes…goodbye Vicky, hello Janis,” another fan wrote.

Not All Fans Were Against Vicki, Some Stepped in to Defend Her From the ‘Rude’ Comments

Some of the comments were in defense of Vicki.

“Sad to see the comments about Vickie (sic),” someone wrote. “They were Together, didn’t work out and it’s over. No one will the know the truth but Steve, Vickie and God.”

“It’s very rude what people are saying and they should keep those comments to themselves,” another fan wrote.

“but let’s not forget… would we even know who steve lodge was if he didn’t date Vicki?” another fan pointed out. “The relationship served it’s purpose. Wasnt it just a few short months ago he had her with him on his campaign for Governor? No one here is innocent or perfect. Two decent human beings,Just didn’t work out.”

“There is two sides to every story. Him and Vicki just didn’t work out. Vicki is a hoot but I think she was just to intense for him,” a fan wrote.

Subscribe to the Heavy on Real Housewives newsletter here.

Vicki Accused Steve of Cheating on Her ‘It’s Disgusting’ & Steve Defended Himself From The ‘Lie’

On September 28, 2021, Vicki announced the pair had called it quits via her Instagram.

“Yes, the rumors are true. The time has come for Steve and I to move forward or move on and we are …. moving on,” she wrote.

The breakup was said to have happened while Vicki was filming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” season 2, according to US Weekly.

“She’s in terrible shape,” a source told the outlet on September 28, 2021. “She still loves him. They had not been getting along for a long time. He seemed disinterested in her for a very long time.”

On Friday, October 15, 2021, Vicki’s co-star, Tamara Judge, posted an Instagram snap supporting Vicki during the break-up.

In a now-deleted comment, Vicki responded to a fan writing, “He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36 year old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done,” E! News reported at the time. “While I was out of town working on a biz trip, he took her to my condo in Mexico! He’s been flaunting around my town in OC making out in public places. It’s disgusting.”

Steve denied the allegations while speaking to the outlet on October 17, 2021.

“There was absolutely no cheating, Vicki is telling a pathetic lie for drama and attention, that should not be surprising to anyone,” he told the outlet. “Vicki and I ended our engagement and relationship in December of 2020. We had not been in an intimate relationship since September of 2020.”

READ NEXT: Fans Slam Heather Dubrow for ‘Scripted’ Confrontation With Shannon Beador