Wendy Williams Trashes RHOA Ladies Over Strippergate

During this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the cast faced a scandal at Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party: strippergate.

In October, it was leaked to blogger Love B. Scott that while the ladies were partying, a few cast members hooked up with each other, and two others (supposedly Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam) allegedly had sex with a male stripper. Much of the scandal was documented on recent episodes of the show, and the aftermath has played out among the cast. And, while many viewers are enjoying this storyline, there’s one star who is definitely not a fan.

During a recent episode of her talk show, star Wendy Williams slammed the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast for the strippergate episode, complaining that the women were taking it too far. “It was fun to watch in an entertaining way, but when you realize that these are real women, who are like in their 40’s and 50’s, it just is kind of sad,” Williams said in a clip posted by the Instagram account @thebravoshaderoom. “We unanimously agree that they have gone too far.”

Williams’ senior producer, Norman Baker, also added, “It crossed a line that they can’t really cross back from, but I was entertained, like, one of the greatest episodes of all time.”

Wendy Williams Has Slammed The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Cast Before

This is not the first time that Williams has criticized the cast of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. In January 2021, Williams called out Cynthia Bailey and her daughter, Noelle, suggesting that her daughter only came out as sexually fluid for Bailey’s storyline.

“Noelle is not a Housewife…she does not actually have to share her life with you guys,” Bailey said back to Williams during the interview, according to HollywoodLife. Bailey also added, “Let me just say this, this is really important. The reason I really wanted Noelle to tell her story on the show is because as a reality star family at this point, if we don’t talk about it on the show and people find out about it, they almost feel like we’re hiding it.”

Williams also called out Bailey again in October, after her wedding to husband Mike Hill. Williams blasted the star for having a wedding amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Congratulations to selfish Cynthia,” Williams said during her talk show. “Some of the guests wore face masks, others wore shields, and some wore no masks at all. All I can feel is coughing.”

Wendy Williams Has Suggested That She Would Like to Appear on ‘The Real Housewives’

Although Williams has thrown her fair share of shade at various members of The Real Housewives, it doesn’t mean that she would count out an opportunity to land a spot on the show. In January 2021, Williams spoke about the Real Housewives of Miami reboot, revealing that she would be open to coming on as Larsa Pippen’s friend.

“They have Larsa Pippen, and why not?” Williams said of her friend, as noted by HollywoodLife. “She stirs the pot while looking beautiful doing it. She is a friend to the show and a friend to me when I hung out. I like her, I have no problem with her. She’s a good talker, and she’s told me stuff I haven’t even shared with you.”

Williams continued, “Here’s what I was thinking, and [Housewives producer] Andy [Cohen], this would benefit RHOM because I can tell you how my week was when I come back [from Miami]. My whole family lives in Miami. Even my son [Kevin Hunter Jr.] is on board with this. He’s like, ‘You should be a friend of the show. Well, he said, ‘You should be on,’ and I said, ‘No I don’t want to be on, because when you’re on then you can’t wear masks and you have to be involved in shooting all the time and the fights and stuff like that.”

