RHOSLC Whitney Rose Goes Off on Jen Shah

In the words of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Meredith Marks, it looks like someone is disengaging.

During a recent podcast appearance, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City member Whitney Rose went off on her costar, Jen Shah, slamming her as fake and more. While on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, host Yontef asked Rose if Shah is a different person when the cameras are rolling, and it looks like she just might be.

“I 100% see two different people,” Rose said. “To me, it’s almost like she’s watched every city of Housewives and pulled the most extreme personalities from each city and put them all together. She’s trying to be this trope of like, the biggest, loudest Housewife.”

Rose continued, “When we’re not filming, and I’ve been around her, she’s very different. She’s calm and chill and nice. … I think maybe it really is a side of her and it comes out on camera. I don’t doubt that she has a big and explosive personality even in a calmer environment, but I don’t know if it’s just for attention to get camera time, I don’t know what it’s about. I don’t feel like I truly know who Jen Shah is, so I can’t really speak to why I think she does it, if that makes sense.”

Whitney Rose Has Insinuated That Jen Shah Acts Differently in Front of Others Before

Does anyone notice how some of the housewives behave differently when their husbands are around?🤔#RHOSLC @BravoTV — Whitney Rose (@whitneywildrose) December 31, 2020

This is not the first time that Rose has implied that Shah acts differently in front of certain people. Earlier in the season, Rose shaded Shah in a tweet, writing, “Does anyone notice how some of the Housewives behave differently when their husbands are around?”

In response, Shah fired back on Instagram stories, which were captured by the account @realhousewivesfranchise. Shah replied, “Why is someone always worried about and talking about everyone else’s husband and marriage?”

Some of Whitney Rose’s ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Costars Disagree With Her

Even though Rose thinks that Shah turns it on for the cameras, some of her fellow Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars seem to disagree. During a recent appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast with David Yontef, Lisa Barlow said that she believes that Shah is completely authentic in front of the cameras.

“So, I think there [are] two in particular that put it on heavy for [the] camera,” Barlow said during her appearance. “And I think people think it’s Jen Shah, [but it is] 100% not. Jen Shah is exactly how she is in person as she is on camera. When I talk to Jen on the phone and when I see Jen in person, it’s the same person. I forget cameras are around.”

Barlow continued, explaining that, “Jen is like a very extreme version of me. She’s 100% authentic. I mean, I love her.”

Viewers can catch the third and final part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion on February 24 at 9/8c on Bravo.

