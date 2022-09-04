Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 on Amazon or iTunes?

Adult Swim is nearly ready to air the first episode of the sixth season of “Rick and Morty.” Amazon, iTunes, or Google Play are your best bets if you want to download the new episodes in a manner that is not only legal but also safe. These are not like live streaming, in which episodes become accessible as soon as they are shown on TV. Instead, the new episodes are uploaded at a later time, generally within the same day and just a few hours after they first aired on Adult Swim. Here’s everything you need to know about how this will work for season 6.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6’s Premiere on Amazon

On Amazon Prime Video, you can either purchase individual episodes of “Rick and Morty” or rent whole seasons to watch at your leisure. Amazon claims that certain Prime Video content may be downloaded for offline viewing. You’ll need a Fire Tablet or the Prime Video app for iOS, Windows 10, or Android to achieve this. However. It seems that this option may not be applicable to the new season of “Rick and Morty.” Amazon currently lists the new season as only having “stream instantly” purchase rights, meaning it won’t be accessible for download.

Amazon explains: “Some new release movies become unavailable for downloading for a limited time due to licensing restrictions. If applicable, we will notify you about this before processing your order.”

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 on iTunes

Season 6 of “Rick and Morty” may be purchased on iTunes and you’ll be able to watch episodes after they have aired on television, usually within 24 hours but occasionally up to a few days afterward. Use the iTunes software to search for “Rick and Morty” season 6 and you’ll find the uncensored version available.

The description for season 6 reads: “It’s season six and Rick and Morty are back! Pick up where we left them, worse for wear and down on their luck. Will they manage to bounce back for more adventures? Or will they get swept up in an ocean of piss! Who knows?! Piss! Family! Intrigue! A bunch of dinosaurs! More piss! Another can’t miss season of your favorite show.”

According to Apple, if you purchase a TV season pass, new episodes will automatically be added to your iTunes collection when they are released. When a new episode becomes available, you will get an email notification and be able to access the episode through a download link.

Note that during season 5, the episode numbers on iTunes were a little different than you might expect, with the sneak peek being listed as Episode 101 and the first episode listed as Episode 102. So keep an eye out for that possibly happening again with season 6.

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 on Google Play

This one is for the Die Hards. Rick and Morty Season 6 premieres Sept 4th pic.twitter.com/aoqy35yPNL — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) August 11, 2022

On Google Play, you may also buy new episodes of season 6. As is the case with iTunes, they won’t be accessible in real-time while the episode is being streamed. Instead, it will be published at a later time, typically within 24 hours (but the exact schedule is not guaranteed). Although season 6 is not currently advertised, it will be available as are previous seasons.

