Naya Rivera’s Ex Ryan Dorsey Moved In With Her Younger Sister Nickayla Rivera

Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of the late Naya Rivera, has moved into a home with the former Glee star’s younger sister, Nickayla Rivera, as first reported by the Daily Mail. The two have been inseparable since Rivera was confirmed dead on July 13, and together they will help raise Dorsey and the actress’s son Josey, 5.
Dorsey, 37, tied the knot with Rivera in 2014, but divorced after nearly four years of marriage in June 2018. Rivera was first reported missing on July 8 after renting a pontoon boat with Josey at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. On July 9, Rivera, 33, was presumed dead as the search for her body went from a rescue mission to a recovery mission.
Since the devastating loss, Dorsey has found solace and comfort with Nickayla Rivera, 25, his ex-wife’s little sister. The 5-foot-11 beauty is represented by the elite Wilhelmina Models in New York and Photogenics LA. As seen on the model’s Instagram page, where she has over 141,000 followers, there’s a striking resemblance between Nickayla Rivera and her older sister.
On September 6, with the help of Dorsey’s parents, the actor, whose most recent roles include guest-starring roles on TV series such as The Rookie and Stumptown, according to his IMDB page, moved into a three-bedroom home to co-parent Josey with Nickayla Rivera. The $5,000-a-month rental is located 30 minutes away from where Dorsey was living North Hills.
Dorsey & Nickayla Rivera Rarely Leave the House Without Each Other
View this post on Instagram
Happy Fathers Day from my gang to yours out there!😎 Tomorrow, next week, next month, next year is never promised. Be grateful for yours if they’re still around – especially during these crazy times we’re all living through✌️❤️🙏Josey I love you so much, you are the sunshine & joy of my life, proud to be your daddy💛
According to the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Dorsey and Nickayla Rivera have been attached at the hip since Rivera died. The pair were seen holding hands as they shopped at Target on September 19.
“They seem really comfortable together and are obviously helping each other through a very difficult period in both their lives,” an eye witness at Target told the Daily Mail. “They were fooling around and chatting the whole time. They’re obviously helping lift each other’s spirits.”
View this post on Instagram
This is so unfair…there's not enough words to express the hole left in everyone's hearts. I can't believe this is life now. I don't know if I'll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn't fair. I don't know what to say…I'm thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for. I remember sometimes you used to get annoyed at me: "Ryan can you stop snap chatting!" Haha. I'm glad I didn't listen to you because I have hundreds and probably thousands of snaps and videos that Josey will have forever and know his momma loved him more than life, and how much fun we had together as he was growing up. Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He'll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you. Love you Meep. 🖤💔🖤 ♥️ To everyone that reached out and I haven't had a chance to or just didn't get back to you…thank you all for the overwhelming love and support you've sent our way. I'll just say in closing, be kind to yourself, be kind to others, forgive…forget…don't hold grudges….if you have nothing nice to say maybe try not to say anything. There's peace in silence. Time on Earth is precious and you just never know….you never know what could happen. Hold your loved ones close, and cherish the times you have with those you care about. ♥️
Dorsey hasn’t posted on Instagram since July 25, when he posted a heartfelt tribute to the mother of their son. He wrote:
This is so unfair…there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here… We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.
View this post on Instagram
Sister, There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself. I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young. My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life. 🤍
Nickayla Rivera’s latest Instagram post on July 26 was also a tribute to her sister that simply said, “I love you.” She wrote on July 25, “There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself.”
Rivera’s Lifejacket Was Found on the Boat & Her Son Told Deputies That ‘Mom Jumped in the Water but Did Not Come Back Up’
Rivera’s lifejacket was found on the boat, according to TMZ. Her son told deputies that “his mom had jumped in the water… but did not come back up.”
Divers continue the search for Naya Rivera this afternoon at Lake Piru. This is day 5 of the search and recovery effort. She disappeared Wednesday afternoon while swimming in the lake. pic.twitter.com/3etxZ3ycpN
— Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 12, 2020
On July 9, the VCSO reported more than 80 people were involved in the search for Rivera. Authorities said it typically takes seven to 10 days for a body to rise to the surface. The Los Angeles Times reported that numerous people have gone missing on Lake Piru over the years. Between 1994 and 2000, the Times reported seven people drowned in the body of water where Rivera went missing.
READ NEXT: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized After Nonstop Bleeding: ‘It’s Scary’