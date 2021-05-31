Sam’s Club Memorial Day Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Memorial Day is a day to remember fallen military personnel, but it is also the unofficial start of summer. As Americans emerge for one of the first holidays amid loosening pandemic guidelines, they are gathering for days by the pool and cookouts on the grill. The holiday also means shoppers are facing store closings and modified hours while grabbing last-minute supplies. Luckily for these customers, Sam’s Club will be open for all members during the truncated schedule at 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., a couple of hours before its typical closing time of 8 p.m.

Still, some stores may have diverging hours and Sam’s Club suggests shoppers check their local listings.

The wholesale store is promoting its Memorial Day Home Event, which is promising “big savings on furniture, mattresses, appliances and more,” in addition to its other current specials.

Sam’s Club is also running a military special through January 2022. “Sam’s Club is saluting the men and women of the military with an ongoing membership offer,” states the website. “Qualified military who join or renew their Sam’s Club membership in-club will receive a $10 gift card. This offer is valid for active and retired military, veterans, and their spouses.” Additional details can be found online.

Sam’s Club fuel centers should also be open.

Sam’s Club Has Altered Hours and Closings for Holidays

Sam’s Club does not often alter its hours, except for major holidays.

According to the “Sam’s Club Hours” page on their website, stores close early at 6 p.m. for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day. However, Sam’s Club stores do close down completely four days a year: New Year’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

New Year’s Day: Closed

Closed Easter: Closed

Closed Memorial Day: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (All members)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (All members) Fourth of July: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (All members)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (All members) Labor Day: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (All members)

9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (All members) Thanksgiving: Closed

Closed Christmas: Closed

Costco Closes Down for Memorial Day and Other Major Holidays

Most stores stay open for Memorial Day, though shorter hours are also commonplace, reports USAToday. BJ’s Wholesale Club, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Target are among those working with modified hours.

The publication also notes, “most pharmacies will be closed or operated with limited hours.”

In contrast, Sam’s Club’s competitor, Costco, takes a different approach. According to its website, the wholesale giant remains closed for all major holidays, including New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Friendly reminder: We’re closed Monday, May 31, 2021, for Memorial Day. Costco.com is open 24/7” wrote the retail giant on Instagram a few days ago.

While Costco is closed for the day, the website is still running Memorial Day promotions for interested shoppers. Similarly, Costco is also running a Military Membership Promotion.

