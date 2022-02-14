WATCH: Snoop Dogg’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance 2022

Snoop Dogg was one of five performers at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

Snoop Dogg, along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar all took to center field during halftime of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.

Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre Snoop Dogg y Eminem en el medio tiempo del #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/SRs6hmVL9C — Esperanza Ceballos (@esperceballos) February 14, 2022

Snoop Dogg opened the show rapping on the roof of a row of homes next to Dr. Dre. His performance was quick but served a big punch to open the Halftime show with a bang.

After all the entertainers had a chance to perform, Snoop Dogg got back on the mic and the Super Bowl crowd began to chant his name. He handed the mic over to Dr. Dre and they performed a duet with everyone on their feet.

Then Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent jumped in to accompany Eminem and Kendrick Lamar pulling up the rear.

Snoop Dogg Posts About ‘Gold Digger Season’ After News of ‘Sexual Assault & Sex Trafficking’ Claims

On February 10, 2022, the Los Angeles Times reported that Snoop Dogg was “being sued by a former backup dancer who alleges she was the victim of sex trafficking and sexual assault by the rapper and one of his associates.”

“Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up,” he wrote on Instagram on February 9, 2022 “And. Keep ya circle small.”

Though it did not directly mention the lawsuit, many believe that was what he was referring to.

