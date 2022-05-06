All About That Massive ‘Picard’ Cameo

Wil Wheaton and the producers of “Star Trek: Picard” pulled off a massive surprise in “Farewell,” the show’s season two finale, which aired on May 5, 2022. In it, Wheaton reprised his “Star Trek: The Next Generation” role as Wesley Crusher, who is — spoiler ahead for those who’ve not seen the episode — now a Traveler. It fit perfectly within the “Next Generation” fabric, as Wesley, according to Memory Alpha, departed “Next Generation” in the seventh-season episode “Journey’s End,” venturing into the unknown with a character called the Traveler (Eric Menyuk), whom he met in the first-season episode, “Where No One Has Gone Before.”



Wheaton’s appearance, like the just-announced upcoming return of the full “Next Generation” cast in the upcoming third season of “Picard,” did not get leaked to the public, an almost miraculous turn of events. And it explained why Wheaton was not included in the roll-call of returning “Next Generation” actors featured in the “Picard” season-three teaser trailer. It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility that Wesley could drop in during season three, but it’s unlikely. And fans will remember that even though Wesley left to join the Traveler, he — and Wheaton — did turn up, in a Starfleet uniform, for the Troi-Riker wedding in “Star Trek Nemesis,” though, according to Memory Alpha, most of the scene was cut and Wesley is barely visible in the release version of the final “Next Generation” feature.



“Farewell” connected the Travelers with the Supervisors introduced in the “Star Trek: The Original Series” episode “Assignment: Earth.” As revealed in the “Picard” season finale, Tallinn (Orla Brady) was the Supervisor tasked with protecting Renee Picard (Penelope Mitchell). Tallinn died in Picard’s arms, leaving the Travelers short a Supervisor. Thus, Traveler Wesley meets with Kore (Isa Briones), the “daughter” of Dr. Adam Soong (Brent Spiner), in a Los Angeles park and explains that the Travelers are “very different” from the Q and that he’s a “Traveler of all of space and time.”



He then reveals that the Travelers recruit Supervisors who then safeguard the “fragile” timeline and step in when required to prevent the “annihilation” of the “grand tapestry” that is the universe. Traveler Wesley tells Kore that being a Traveler will give her life “purpose” and “meaning,” but adds that he can’t guarantee her safety. Kore replies that she’s never felt safe and, with that Wesley clasps her hands and they vanish. The full scene runs for two minutes and 30 seconds.



Hours after the episode premiered on Paramount+, the streamer dropped a new episode of “The Ready Room,” the official “Star Trek” after-show hosted by… Wil Wheaton. After interviewing Anson Mount and writer-producer-director Akiva Goldsman about the debut of “Strange New Worlds,” Wheaton and the show shifted focus to his return as Wesley on “Picard.” Wheaton pointed out that from the moment “Star Trek: Picard” was announced, fans began asking him if Wesley Crusher would make an appearance.

Wheaton Jokes about Almost Interviewing Himself about ‘Picard’ for ‘The Ready Room’

“So, until August of last year (2021), I told the truth when I said that I would love to do it, but I had no idea if it would actually happen,” Wheaton said. “This has been an unbelievably big secret for me to keep since then. There is so much I want to say about the entire experience. I could sit myself down on the couch and use that transporter clone of mine from earlier this year to interview me about it for, like, half an hour, at least. But because I’m mostly here as a host, and only a little as that guy, I’m just going to take a moment of your time to tell you a couple of reasons this was so special for me.



“I love Wesley Crusher,” he added. “I cherish Wesley Crusher. I am fiercely proud of Wesley Crusher. It is an honor and a privilege to be the actor who played him. My sad truth is that I couldn’t fully feel any of those things for a lot of reasons when he and I lived and worked on the Enterprise. And when I was finally able to, I thought it was too late. I didn’t think I would ever have a chance to fully embrace and appreciate playing him again. I didn’t think I’d get to love being Wesley in the moment, the way I loved being Wesley in my memory. But I did, and I am so grateful.

“Wesley the Traveler is so different from the Wesley on ‘Next Generation,’ the same way this Wil Wheaton is different from the actor who played Wesley on ‘Next Generation,'” Wheaton continued. “We’re both still part of the ‘Star Trek’ universe, in a different way than we were, and I hope he loves it as much as I do. It was such an honor, it was such a privilege to share time and space with Wesley the Traveler, to come home to the set, to feel at home the way I feel there, the way I feel at home right here on ‘The Ready Room. It was wonderful, and here’s how it all came together.”



From there, “The Ready Room” presented a featurette about Wheaton’s return as the Traveler version of Wesley. It included footage of Wheaton on set at the park in Los Angeles, footage of the Wesley and the Traveler from “The Next Generation,” and comments from Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman about bringing Wheaton back and providing closure for Briones’ character, Kore.



“Farewell” and all other episodes of “Picard” are streaming now on Paramount+.



