Anson Mount Shares Updates on “Strange New Worlds”

If you’re interested in “Star Trek,” you might want to fire up your TV or iPhone and fire up the Paramount+ network very soon. As we’ve noted in previous stories, many of the classic Trek shows will stop appearing on Netflix and Amazon Prime and only be available to stream on Paramount’s network.

Eventually, if fans want to watch the Trek shows, films, or animated stories, they’ll be able to buy them on Blu-ray, 4K, or stream them on the Paramount+ network.

Even though fans can still watch the old shows on Prime and Hulu, all new titles are available to stream only on Paramount+. As the company says, they have a mountain of entertainment, especially when it comes to new Trek shows.

Just yesterday, “Star Trek: Lower Decks” wrapped up its second season. Without missing a beat, the newest Trek show, “Star Trek: Prodigy,” will debut. Soon after that, on Thursday, Nov. 18, a new season of “Star Trek: Discovery” will begin, followed by the premiere of Season 2 of “Star Trek: Picard” in January 2022, according to MSN.

One show — which is very highly anticipated — is noticeably missing from this back-to-back Trek lineup. That show, which was created thanks to an outcry from fans, is “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

The Captain Speaks





Play



Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | That's A Wrap On Season 1 | Paramount+

Thanks to a video released by Paramount of Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), fans know that the principal filming of the show is now complete. The video was released on Oct. 12, 2021.

“Hey guys, that is an official wrap on Season One of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’” Mount said in the video. “It’s been such a journey … it has been an honor to work with this cast and with this crew. And, I just want to remind you that this is happening because of you — the fans.”

“You made this happen,” Mount said. “And we are so grateful for your support; for your continued support and all of your well-wishes.”

Mount explained that all of the footage would be sent to the post-production experts, who will add the ships, phasers, and special effects to the episodes.

“We’ll be getting something to you sometime… next year,” Mount said with a chuckle. “Not exactly sure when, but we’ll figure it out and let you know.”

How Much Longer?





Play



Strange New Worlds | Start Of Production | Paramount+

According to a video released on YouTube, filming on the show began in March 2021. Mount tweeted in July that they were finishing up the final episode of Season One. This must mean that the most recent comments from Mount mean that all reshoots or filming on location must also have been completed.

In all, it took about eight months to film the first season. We still don’t know how many episodes there will be in Season One, but Inverse speculates there may be 10 episodes. That was also how many the first series of “Picard” had, but the first season of “Discovery” has 15 episodes.

To compare how long something like this could take, look at Season Four of “Discovery.” That show started filming in November 2020 and completed filming in August 2021. That means it took the show about nine months to film, including time lost when production was shuttered due to COVID.

Since “Discovery” will begin streaming on November 18, 2021, the post-production team is likely still working to create all the effects for the show. They have three months to complete the job. Since Paramount employs several different effects houses to work on the shows — including Pixomondo, FX3X, Crafty Apes, and Ghost VFX, they are probably all working together in concert.

Picard: Season 2





Play



Star Trek: Picard | Season 2 Star Trek Day Trailer | Paramount+

“Picard: Season Two” will probably air until March. So, if “Strange New Worlds” keeps a similar production schedule to “Discovery,” which is 8-9 months filming with 2-3 months for post-production and effects, fans might not have to wait for much longer than April 2021 to see Captain Pike, Spock (Ethan Peck), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and the rest of the crew in action.

