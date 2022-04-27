‘Discovery’ Guest Star David Cronenberg Returns to Directing with ‘Crimes of the Future’

David Cronenberg is as full of surprises as ever. After spending the better part of the past decade acting more than directing, including a recurring stint on “Star Trek: Discovery,” Cronenberg is readying for his return to big-screen filmmaking with “Crimes of the Future.” Neon, which will release “Crimes of the Future” in June, dropped a teaser trailer on April 14, 2022, and on April 26, 2022, Cronenberg, according to The Hollywood Reporter, made his first-ever visit to Las Vegas for the industry trade show CinemaCon, where attendees were shown the first full trailer for “Crimes of the Future” and heard from Cronenberg.



Cronenberg is known for his “body horror” films, in which people do disturbing things to their bodies or endure disturbing things being done to them. According to the Internet Movie Database, the 79-year-old filmmaker’s many credits include “Rabid,” “The Brood,” “Scanners,” “The Dead Zone,” “The Fly, ” “Dead Ringers,” “Crash,” “Existenz,” “A History of Violence,” “Cosmopolis,” and “Map to the Stars,” all of which he directed and most of which he wrote. “Crimes of the Future” reunites Cronenberg with Viggo Mortensen, with whom he collaborated on “A History of Violence,” “Eastern Promises,” and “A Dangerous Method.” The film also stars Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart.

A Return to Body Horror with ‘Crimes of the Future’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cronenberg wrote the script for “Crimes of the Future” more than 20 years ago. Neon, on the YouTube page featuring the teaser trailer, included the following synopsis: “As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.” The Hollywood Reporter noted that the film co-stars Scott Speedman, Welket Bungué, Don McKellar, Tanaya Beatty, and Denise Capezza.



Cronenberg shocked “Star Trek” fans when he beamed aboard the U.S.S. Discovery to play the bespectacled recurring character Kovich on “Discovery.” According to Memory Alpha, Cronenberg appeared as the enigmatic character in a trio of episodes in season three, starting with “Die Trying,” which Paramount+ premiered on November 12, 2020, and in four episodes of season four, including the season finale, “The Galactic Barrier,” which began streaming on February 22, 2022.

Cronenberg’s First ‘Discovery’ Episode

“I like to say – I guess ad nauseam – that I’m cheap and I’m available, and I live in Toronto,” Cronenberg told the official Star Trek Explorer magazine in 2021. “(Executive Producer) Alex Kurtzman apparently got in touch with some casting people who know me well because they cast my films. They asked if they thought I’d be interested in being part of the show. Of course, I said, ‘Who wouldn’t be?’ I was certainly a fan of ‘The Original Series‘ and would never in a million years have dreamed I’d actually be in a show. So, I was happy to do it. And the timing was right, because I wasn’t directing anything at the time.”



According to the Internet Movie Database, Cronenberg directed some television in the 1970s. However, asked by Star Trek Explorer whether he’d consider directing “Discovery” if offered the opportunity by Alex Kurtzman, he said no, he would not be interested.



“It’s a different kind of directing,” Cronenberg said. “It’s almost a completely different modality of work because so many things are established. You come in to direct an episode of something like ‘Star Trek,’ the casting’s been done, the tone of the script’s been done. And you’re not there for months and months of CG work and post-production, including the dialogue. For example, normally you do ADR (additional dialogue recording), because sometimes they’re recording on the set and there’s movement or special effects explosions or something like that. So, you have to replace the dialogue. Normally, you do that in a studio, but because of Covid, we couldn’t do that. I ended up in a closed closet, using an app on my iPhone to record additional dialogue, which was fantastic! It really is doable.



“The technology these days on things like iPhones is so good that instead of a huge recording studio with a couple of technicians – and you’re in a recording booth with the scene you’re doing the dialogue for up on the screen so you can synchronize the dialogue – you can do it all on your phone, holding it in a closet,” he continued. “And the reason you’re in a closet is because the clothes hanging in there neutralize the sound of the room so you don’t get any echo. I’d never done that before, because it’s never been necessary before. But that was a new thing, and in its own weird way, very ‘Star Trek’-y.”



It is not yet known if Cronenberg will return as Kovich in the upcoming fifth season of “Star Trek: Discovery.” Meanwhile, according to IndieWire, “Crimes of the Future” will be among the film in competition at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, set to take place May 17-28, 2022.