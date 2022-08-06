Is Boimler From “Star Trek” the Same Character as Hughie From “the Boys?”

During the recent San Diego Comic-Con event, which took place between Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24, 2022, a bunch of new “Star Trek” announcements were unleashed. As so many have commented, the original cast from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” will be together again. Thanks to a new trailer, fans got a glimpse of what this will look like.

Season 3 of “Star Trek: Picard,” which will also be the series’ last, will feature Patrick Stewart (Picard), Jonathan Frakes (Riker), Marina Sirtis (Troi), LeVar Burton (Geordi), Michael Dorn (Worf), and Gates McFadden (Crusher). For the first time since “Star Trek: Nemesis,” which opened in theaters in 2002, Picard will be back in action with his most trusted allies.

Along with that news, the world collectively gasped when William Shatner said that he thought Trek creator Gene Roddenberry would disapprove of the newer series. Since then, folks like Rod Roddenberry have pushed back on this opinion. Meanwhile, Trek boss Alex Kurtzman commented on the possible return of “Deep Space Nine” to television.

‘Lower Decks’ in Person

One of the most exciting announcements from SDCC was that some of the crew from the animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks” would crossover to “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” While fans do know what some of the characters from “Lower Decks” will look like in live action. This is because a few actors appeared in costume at the April 2022 Star Trek: Mission Chicago convention.

This included Tawny Newsome (Mariner) and Jack Quaid (Boimler). Quaid donned a purple wig and official Starfleet uniform to become Brad Boimler. At the same time, Newsome did not need a colorful wig to be Beckett Mariner.

Don’t feel bad if you’re confused about how this will work. Even “Strange New Worlds” star Anson Mount has a few questions. In a recent SlashFilm article, writer Witney Seibold reported what Mount thought of this crossover:

“I thought it was going to be Roger Rabbit, I can tell you that,” said Mount. “I was like, we’re going to have animated characters running around, following us around? How? Are they going to be small, are they going to be big? Then [showrunner] Akiva [Goldman]’s like, ‘No … that’s not what we’re doing.’ And once they explained it to me, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s actually kind of brilliant,’ the way it’s being done.”

Quaid on ‘The Boys’

Since the animated characters will debut for the first time in live-action, fans will be able to see Boimler and Mariner played by the actors who voice them. That means Quaid will have to act silly and scared in front of the camera instead of just in front of a microphone. Quaid as Boimler will have to play the kid brother who everyone picks on on “Strange New Worlds,” possibly with a purple wig to boot.

This kind of character is nothing new for Quaid, as he also portrays a kid brother on the Amazon Prime series, “The Boys.” Initially, the story of “The Boys” came from an indie comic book written by Garth Ennis and drawn by Darick Robertson. In that version, Quaid’s character was known as “Wee Hughie” because he had no superpowers and often needed saving. Another name for Hughie in the comics was “Little Hughie.”

On the television show, Hughie is also without powers (except for a few episodes in Season 3) and needs protection from the villains from his super-girlfriend, Starlight (actress Erin Moriarty). According to writer Alden Sharp, Hughie dislikes violence and gore, which keeps him from helping the rest of the team because he gets “freaked out.” The Mary Sue also published an article about Hughie’s “fragile masculinity,” saying he is “painfully insecure.” He also screams every few episodes — another character trait shared with Boimler.

Quaid Screaming as Boimler

🖖🏻I’ve heard a few people ask if that’s really my scream as Boimler in #StarTrekLowerDecks. Well here you go. @StarTrek @StarTrekOnPPlus pic.twitter.com/4A3LKeQhnr — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) October 6, 2021

Writer Bill Harris said that Boimler is “book-smart but street-unwise” and can be seen “screaming his head off in terror.” Apparently, fans of Boimler ask Quaid so often about his scream that he decided to share one on his Twitter feed.

Quaid Screaming as Hughie

In a way, having Boimler interacting with the crew of the Enterprise and Captain Pike might be like seeing Hughie in Starfleet. Quaid’s voice will undoubtedly be the same, even if he is in a purple wig. What might make “Star Trek” fans explode if Quaid brought his “The Boys” co-star, Karl Urban, with him to the Enterprise. To Trek fans, Urban is Dr. Leonard McCoy from the J.J. Abrams “Kelvin” films.

