Jack Quaid Promises Boimler Bromance

Close male friendships have been a hallmark of “Star Trek” going back to the original series and the brotherly bond shared by Captain James Kirk and his Vulcan first officer Mr. Spock.

Years later, “The Next Generation” had Geordie La Forge and Data, “Deep Space Nine” had Julian Bashir and Miles O’Brien and “Voyager” had Harry Kim and Tom Paris. According to Jack Quaid, that tradition continues in Nu Trek when a bond forms between his character, Brad Boimler, and Spock on the upcoming crossover between “Lower Decks” and “Strange New Worlds.”

Entertainment Weekly reported on August 22 that Quaid was “over the moon” about working with Ethan Peck, who plays the famous Vulcan science officer in “Strange New Worlds.”

“It was great. That cast was awesome,” Quaid said. “Ethan Peck and I have a bromance for the ages. We call it Spoimler: Spock and Boimler.”

An Unlikely Meeting

Characters from various Trek shows frequently pop up in other shows, sometimes as a cameo and other times as permanent additions. Given that “Lower Decks” is animated and set hundreds of years ahead of “Strange New Worlds,” the crossover presents some logistical challenges.

For the actors involved, however, it was a thrill, Quaid said.

“It’s amazing, but that whole cast is so friendly and welcoming and cool,” he said. “We just had a ball, and we got to be directed by Jonathan Frakes. So what could be better?”

In the crossover, Quaid’s Boimler and Tawny Newsome‘s Ensign Mariner will both appear in live-action form. Quaid said he appreciated the opportunity to play Boimler in the flesh.

“He’s one of my favorite characters I’ve ever played,” he said. “But to be able to fully inhabit him, put on the uniform, make my hair purple, all that stuff, that was such a good time.”

Despite the fun, Quaid said playing a live-action version of a character he had previously only done the voice for was a challenge. Being suited up in a Starfleet uniform was particularly hard.

“I figured it would be sweaty ’cause I tend to sweat a lot, but my God, that thing is not breathable,” Quaid said. “It looked really good, but there were those first few fittings where I had the purple hair, I had the uniform on, it just blew my mind.”

Although the episode was filmed earlier this year, fans must wait to see the final product. Season 2 of “Strange New Worlds” wrapped filming in July, but won’t stream until 2023.

Not the Only ‘Lower Decks’ Crossover

In the meantime, Boimler and the rest of the crew of the USS Cerritos are appearing in animated form in “Lower Decks,” which started its third season on Paramount+ on August 25. Quaid revealed one episode this season features a different crossover with the Cerritos making a stop at Deep Space Nine. A flashback scene in an earlier season showed a ship docked at the station, but he said this season will give fans much more.

“We actually get to see the station, we get to walk the promenade, and you get to see some familiar faces,” Quaid said. “I think it’s gonna make a lot of ‘Deep Space Nine’ fans very, very happy.”

New “Lower Decks” episodes appear on the Paramount+ streaming services on Thursdays, and the third season will contain ten episodes. The network has already ordered a fourth season which is expected to broadcast sometime in 2023.