Meet the Telepathic, Blind Engineer on ‘Strange New Worlds’

Bruce Horak, on his website, describes himself as a Visually Impaired Performer Creator. That sounds about right, as he’s an actor, playwright, composer, visual artist, and more. And he’s legally blind, estimating that he sees about nine percent of what a typical person sees. On May 5, 2022, the relatively under-the-radar Canadian will enter the final frontier, as he co-stars on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” the latest iteration of the venerable franchise. Horak plays Hemmer, a telepathic, blind Aenar who serves as the engineer aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. Hemmer is irascible but also something of a miracle worker at his job.



Heavy on Star Trek spoke exclusively with Horak on April 30, 2022, when he attended a red carpet event at a movie theater in New York City. Horak and other members of the cast posed for photographs and met with the press before heading into a special screening of two episodes of “Strange New Worlds.” Paramount+ will launch the show, as noted, on May 5, 2022. The actor discussed Hemmer’s journey, what it means to him to play Hemmer, and how he hopes to one day meet the “Star Trek” franchise’s go-to alien performer, Jeffrey Combs.

Hemmer Fixes What is Broken

What interests you most about Hemmer’s journey on ‘Strange New Worlds’?



What interests me most about Hemmer’s journey on “Strange New Worlds”? Given that the “Star Trek” lore is that the Aenar are a dying race — there are only about a thousand of them at this point in the narrative — I’m interested to see how someone who is at the end of his species line is going to blend in and connect with the rest of the crew of the Enterprise. Also, he has this incredible ability. He’s a bit of a superhero. His eyes don’t work, but he’s got telepathy. He’s able to read screens and technologies. He seems to think in a lot of ways and connect with technology better than he does with people. It’s fascinating in the first season to see how he is able to learn and connect with real human beings for the first time.



His physical challenge is mentioned right up front, and then he gets on with his job. That’s the end of the conversation about his vision. What did it mean to you personally and as an actor to have his challenge presented, acknowledged, and then actually be an asset?



It’s huge. I got into performing to play other people. That was what I wanted to do, and as a visually impaired performer — in the 25 years of my career — I’ve played mostly sighted people. I draw on my own experiences in other ways, but being able to play a visually impaired character in this way was a huge thing for me. I was able to draw on some lived experiences of my own. He’s got skills and abilities that are far beyond my own, so I didn’t feel like I’m just bringing myself to the screen. I’m bringing an element of myself and then blowing it up. That was such a thrill because it gives an element of representation, but it also breaks down some barriers that I think are really important.

Horak at the ‘Strange New Worlds’ Premiere in Manhattan

Hemmer’s makeup is pretty exotic. How long is the process to get it applied and removed?



The makeup takes three and a half hours to put on, the prosthetics from start to finish. And then it takes an hour at the end of the day to take it off.



Hemmer is a little bit cranky. How much does the extended time in the makeup chair help you get into that cranky aspect of the character?



I draw on that. No, honestly, the makeup experience is a bit like going to the spa. I get my rest. After two years of being in lockdown, a couple of hours of somebody touching me… it was great.



The Aener are the blind, telepathic subspecies of the Andorians. As a “Star Trek” fan, how eager are you to meet Jeffrey Combs at a convention one day, since he’s played so many characters throughout the franchise, including Shran?



He’s the quintessential Andorian for me. What he brought to all the characters that he played, he’s incredible. I’d love to meet him.



How ready are you for a long run on “Strange New Worlds”?



I love it. I want to see this thing go to infinity and beyond! Oh, I can’t say that.







