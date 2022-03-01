Hailing Frequencies: Six ‘Star Trek’ Podcasts Taking Fans to Strange New Worlds

The world of “Star Trek” moves fast. Much like a ship moving at Warp 9.999, the news and headlines about the new shows, films, books, and collectibles can sometimes be hard to keep up with. While Heavy recommends following our Facebook page and subscribing to our e-mail newsletter, there are a few other ways to get additional information about the “Star Trek Universe.”

Thanks to the advent of the podcast, people can find something they are interested in listening to. From ancient history to breaking news and everything in between, podcasts have done for audio what Netflix did for TV and movies.

Fans of “Star Trek” have a ton of choices for their listening pleasure. The following are just a few suggestions that fans might want to check out. They represent different points of view from many different kinds of people. And they also reflect the diverse interests within the Trek fan community.

Celebrity Podcast: Shuttlepod Show





Play



Shuttlepod Episode 002: "A Vulcan Walks into a Bar" with Gary Graham In our second episode, Connor and Dominic "shoot the shit" with Ambassador Soval, Gary Graham! The producers made some changes to the trivia game, so it sucks less. The guys answer fan questions and dive into working on the Star Trek: Enterprise series. Whiskey. Music. A lot of laughs. We hope you enjoy! Our show… 2022-02-27T08:00:50Z

Fans of “Star Trek: Enterprise” should rejoice! Connor Trineer (Charles “Trip” Tucker III) and Dominic Keating (Malcolm Reed) are podcasting and sharing their memories from their show. The Shuttlepod Show features stars from “Enterprise” and beyond and questions from fans. Their debut episode featured John Billingsley (Dr. Phlox) and was full of fun. Since this show just started, fans can listen from the beginning.

Celebrity Podcast: The Inglorious Treksperts





Play



Inglorious Treksperts: War Stories | WonderCon@Home 2020 The #1 Star Trek podcast celebrates May the 4th with a rare foray into the world of Star Wars as we send in the clones in celebration of May the 4th as Inglorious Treksperts Mark A. Altman (The 50 Year Mission, Free Enterprise) and Daren Dochterman (Star Trek: The Motion Picture – Director's Edition) are… 2020-05-13T20:54:25Z

Who better to learn more about “Star Trek” than from those who know it so well? The team behind the Inglorious Treksperts are all Hollywood veterans who are deeply connected to the “Star Trek” community. Mark A. Altman is the executive producer and showrunner of the CW science fiction show “Pandora” and has co-written many fantastic books about Trek.

He’s joined by Daren Dochterman, who recently helped revitalize “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” for its 4K release. Dochterman is an illustrator and visual effects supervisor who can impersonate Gene Roddenberry so well that the listener might think that the Great Bird has returned to give his opinion.

If you can get past the fact that the Treksperts dislike “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock,” then this show should not be missed. They are frequently joined by Ashley Edward Miller, who is best known for his work on “Thor,” “X-Men: First Class,” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.” The Treksperts frequently dive into behind-the-scenes subjects, including writing, special effects, budget, and more.

Celebrity Podcast: The 7th Rule





Play



A Scar | DS9's 6.17, "Wrongs Darker Than Death or Night" | T7R #157 A Scar | DS9's 6.17, "Wrongs Darker Than Death or Night" | T7R #157 2022-02-27T17:00:11Z

If you ever wondered what Jake Sisko thought about something that happened aboard that abandoned Cardassian space station, you can now find out. Thanks to The 7th Rule podcast, which is hosted by Cirroc Lofton and Ryan T. Husk, fans can take a deep dive into the world of “Deep Space Nine.”

In a recent interview, Husk told Heavy that before The 7th Rule, Lofton had never really watched DS9. He was on the show but not a fan. Since then, they’ve made 144 episodes, and Lofton is a certified Trek fan.

Listen to early episodes to hear the late Aron Eisenberg (Nog) and other Trek celebrities. Lofton and Husk get into all the Trek shows, not just DS9. They’ve even created the LLAPYs awards, a chance for fans to vote on their favorite Trek films, performances, and situations. All of that is part of their annual event, Virtual Trek Con.

Super Fans: Trek Geeks





Play



Trek Geeks #268 – Star Trek Day This week, The Flagship is back! Bill and Dan return after a somewhat unplanned absence to talk about the developments from Star Trek Day! There were lots of announcements, some trailers, and some premiere dates. We'll break it all down and explain why Star Trek Day is now one of our favorite days of the… 2021-09-17T02:03:23Z

What more can one ask for from a show? Dan Davidson and Bill Smith deliver some of the best fan-produced content out there. And if you’re interested in an interview with Doug Jones (Saru), Jeri Ryan (Seven), and many other Trek celebrities, then the “Trek Geeks” are a must-listen.

Davidson and Smith helped make a Trek-themed charity a great success. Thanks to their show and help from some famous friends, the “Trek Talks” telethon raised over $70,000 for a good cause.

Super Fans: A Strange New Pod





Play



Promenade Merchants Podcast – Picard & Guinan: A Friendship Across Time | Captain Picard Week David and Heather will be discussing memorable moments between Picard and Guinan across TNG as well as what they are hoping to see when the two friends reconnect in season two of Star Trek Picard. SNP's own Girafe guest stars! Follow Promenade Merchants Podcast – deltajulietmike.com — Strange New Pod is a weekly Star Trek… 2022-02-28T16:15:01Z

By the fans, for the fans could be the motto for the “A Strange New Pod” show. Hosted by an eclectic group of voices — including a crewmember who only goes by the name “Spotted Giraffe” — the show regularly delves into the details of current Trek shows. This week, for example, A Strange New Pod focused on the premiere of the new season of “Star Trek: Picard.”

They often share their microphone with other Trek shows, like The Duras Sisters podcast.

Straight News: The Daily Star Trek podcast





Play



So…IS the Kelvin crew returning for Star Trek 4? Plus Prodigy action figures and Disco award wins Questions over the Kelvin crew (Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg, John Cho and Zoe Saldana) for Star Trek 4; Playmates Toys announces new Prodigy action figures; and Discovery wins big at the Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. Plus I’ll remind you how you can score a free copy of the… 2022-02-28T10:58:25Z

Host Allison Pitt makes short work of the day’s events. If you catch the Daily Star Trek News podcast, then you will be well-informed about all things happening in the world of “Star Trek.” While the show bills itself as a newscast, Pitt also shares trivia and the occasional celebrity interview. The Roddenberry Podcast Network officially endorsed this show, so fans can be sure that it’s pretty darn good.

Other Shows of Note





Play



SyFy Sistas 2.05 – The Many Faces of David Benjamin Tomlinson David Benjamin Tomlinson, the alter ego of Star Trek Discovery’s favorite Saurian science officer, Linus, joins us for a wide-ranging conversation. The talented writer, producer, and actor spills the tea on keeping up as a Klingon, his cast buddies, and how he made Sonequa Martin-Green crack up his first day on the set as Linus. 2022-02-25T15:29:43Z

To end this list without mentioning these shows would be wrong, so please take some time to check out Gate McFadden’s show and the official “Star Trek” podcast. These shows are on hiatus and don’t have any 2022 episodes available. And while the SyFy Sistas show takes fans through many places (like Marvel and DC), the Sistas always come back to “Star Trek” in the end.

And though he does not do podcasts, William Shatner is planning his own podcast. Hopefully fans can listen to Captain Kirk soon.

READ NEXT: ‘Star Trek’ Actor John De Lancie Shares What’s Coming in Picard: Season 2