Hailing Frequencies: Six ‘Star Trek’ Podcasts Taking Fans to Strange New Worlds

The world of “Star Trek” moves fast. Much like a ship moving at Warp 9.999, the news and headlines about the new shows, films, books, and collectibles can sometimes be hard to keep up with. While Heavy recommends following our Facebook page and subscribing to our e-mail newsletter, there are a few other ways to get additional information about the “Star Trek Universe.”
Thanks to the advent of the podcast, people can find something they are interested in listening to. From ancient history to breaking news and everything in between, podcasts have done for audio what Netflix did for TV and movies.
Fans of “Star Trek” have a ton of choices for their listening pleasure. The following are just a few suggestions that fans might want to check out. They represent different points of view from many different kinds of people. And they also reflect the diverse interests within the Trek fan community.
Celebrity Podcast: Shuttlepod Show
Fans of “Star Trek: Enterprise” should rejoice! Connor Trineer (Charles “Trip” Tucker III) and Dominic Keating (Malcolm Reed) are podcasting and sharing their memories from their show. The Shuttlepod Show features stars from “Enterprise” and beyond and questions from fans. Their debut episode featured John Billingsley (Dr. Phlox) and was full of fun. Since this show just started, fans can listen from the beginning.
Celebrity Podcast: The Inglorious Treksperts
Who better to learn more about “Star Trek” than from those who know it so well? The team behind the Inglorious Treksperts are all Hollywood veterans who are deeply connected to the “Star Trek” community. Mark A. Altman is the executive producer and showrunner of the CW science fiction show “Pandora” and has co-written many fantastic books about Trek.
He’s joined by Daren Dochterman, who recently helped revitalize “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” for its 4K release. Dochterman is an illustrator and visual effects supervisor who can impersonate Gene Roddenberry so well that the listener might think that the Great Bird has returned to give his opinion.
If you can get past the fact that the Treksperts dislike “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock,” then this show should not be missed. They are frequently joined by Ashley Edward Miller, who is best known for his work on “Thor,” “X-Men: First Class,” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.” The Treksperts frequently dive into behind-the-scenes subjects, including writing, special effects, budget, and more.
Celebrity Podcast: The 7th Rule
If you ever wondered what Jake Sisko thought about something that happened aboard that abandoned Cardassian space station, you can now find out. Thanks to The 7th Rule podcast, which is hosted by Cirroc Lofton and Ryan T. Husk, fans can take a deep dive into the world of “Deep Space Nine.”
In a recent interview, Husk told Heavy that before The 7th Rule, Lofton had never really watched DS9. He was on the show but not a fan. Since then, they’ve made 144 episodes, and Lofton is a certified Trek fan.
Listen to early episodes to hear the late Aron Eisenberg (Nog) and other Trek celebrities. Lofton and Husk get into all the Trek shows, not just DS9. They’ve even created the LLAPYs awards, a chance for fans to vote on their favorite Trek films, performances, and situations. All of that is part of their annual event, Virtual Trek Con.
Super Fans: Trek Geeks
What more can one ask for from a show? Dan Davidson and Bill Smith deliver some of the best fan-produced content out there. And if you’re interested in an interview with Doug Jones (Saru), Jeri Ryan (Seven), and many other Trek celebrities, then the “Trek Geeks” are a must-listen.
Davidson and Smith helped make a Trek-themed charity a great success. Thanks to their show and help from some famous friends, the “Trek Talks” telethon raised over $70,000 for a good cause.
Super Fans: A Strange New Pod
By the fans, for the fans could be the motto for the “A Strange New Pod” show. Hosted by an eclectic group of voices — including a crewmember who only goes by the name “Spotted Giraffe” — the show regularly delves into the details of current Trek shows. This week, for example, A Strange New Pod focused on the premiere of the new season of “Star Trek: Picard.”
They often share their microphone with other Trek shows, like The Duras Sisters podcast.
Straight News: The Daily Star Trek podcast
Host Allison Pitt makes short work of the day’s events. If you catch the Daily Star Trek News podcast, then you will be well-informed about all things happening in the world of “Star Trek.” While the show bills itself as a newscast, Pitt also shares trivia and the occasional celebrity interview. The Roddenberry Podcast Network officially endorsed this show, so fans can be sure that it’s pretty darn good.
Other Shows of Note
To end this list without mentioning these shows would be wrong, so please take some time to check out Gate McFadden’s show and the official “Star Trek” podcast. These shows are on hiatus and don’t have any 2022 episodes available. And while the SyFy Sistas show takes fans through many places (like Marvel and DC), the Sistas always come back to “Star Trek” in the end.
And though he does not do podcasts, William Shatner is planning his own podcast. Hopefully fans can listen to Captain Kirk soon.
