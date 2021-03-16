New Bespin Photo Confirms Rushed Deadlines for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Asocial media post with a photo of Bespin from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s ending montage confirmed that parts of the movie did indeed face a rushed production and “under the gun” deadlines.

The Social Media Post Confirmed the Montage Was Made Under Pressured Deadlines

On Instagram, James Clyne of ILM/Lucasfilm shared concept art from the final montage scene in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The post references the montage where galactic destinations are shown celebrating the destruction of the First Order’s Star Destroyer. It’s a callback, in many ways, to the celebrations in Return of the Jedi, Vanity Fair reported.

You can watch the montage below:

Clyne’s Instagram post revealed that they were working “under the gun” of a quick deadline when making the montage. This was confirmation of a rushed schedule that many fans had suspected.

Clyne wrote in his Instagram post:

Part of a quick montage at the end of #theriseofskywalker Fun building Bespin under pressure. Only had a day to work this out because it was late in the production and we were all under the gun. Note: scale of Star Destroyer is waaay off. Mainly because the team was looking for a dramatic composition.

Clyne talked in his post about how fun it was to build under pressure while “we were all under the gun.” In fact, he said they only had a day to work that scene out because of the deadlines. But in his post, he didn’t seem bothered by that. Instead, he said that the process was fun.

Regarding the schedule, one person commented on Instagram: “well that explains lots about the ending. Your work was flawless though.”

On Reddit, u/bestjedi22 commented about the montage at the end, writing: “It was so jarring to not see any of the prequel planets there. They could’ve at least shown Naboo or Coruscant like in ROTJ’s montage. It is bizarre how the sequels went so far to not acknowledge the prequels.”

And asteroidjay commented: “That whole ending was so weird… It was like they remembered that the entire First Order was still out there and decided to wrap it up offscreen.”

This Isn’t the First Time a Rushed Schedule Has Been Referenced

This isn’t the first time that people involved with the movie have noted the rushed production. Last year, editor Maryann Brandon talked about the rushed production, Indiewire reported. Brandon said the crew had three fewer months to work on the movie than they had for Force Awakens because of a release date that Disney wouldn’t move.

Brandon said: “We were definitely still trying to figure out a lot of stuff (with rushed editing.) It’s a struggle. It affected everything. About a third of the way through, Kathy (Kennedy) was like, ‘JJ has got to spend more time in the cutting room.’ And I knew that wasn’t going to happen. Not with the schedule that we were on. Not with what he was dealing with on a daily basis…he was just exhausted at the end of the day.”

Clyne Noted that the Star Destroyer’s Scale Was Off for Dramatic Effect

Clyne added that the Star Destroyer’s scale was off because they were seeking a dramatic effect. He wrote: “Note: scale of Star Destroyer is waaay off. Mainly because the team was looking for a dramatic composition.”

One person replied: “Imagine if the ship crashed into the city 😅 RIP”

Another person wrote: “I always wondered why the Star Destroyer looked so big in this shot. It looks epic though. Maybe they’ll make it so it was a FO Super Star Destroyer?”

Others commented on how beautiful the art was, writing: “Beautiful shot!” and “This looks incredible.”

Clyne often shares concept art to give an idea of the process that goes into making the movies. In February, he shared designs for Emperor Palpatine and wrote: “Early ideations of him more dependent on large medical/life support systems.”

