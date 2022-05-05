‘Survivor 42’ Episode 10 Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated Tonight? 5/4/2022

Last week’s episode of “Survivor 42” saw not one but two people eliminated in back-to-back Tribals, culminating in a powerful and impassioned conversation led by Maryanne Oketch and Drea Wheeler about the impacts of race and subconscious biases in a social game like “Survivor.”

With Tori Meehan gone, “Survivor” may now be lacking in its most entertaining villain. Eight remain: four Takus, and two each of Ika and Vati. Will the “secret alliance” of Taku indeed stand united and vote out one of the others? Or will the fractures that are already forming prove to be beyond repair? Let’s find out in tonight’s episode, called “Tell a Good Lie, Not a Stupid Lie.” I, for one, can’t wait to find out who will be telling these lies, whether they be good or stupid.

All times Eastern.

8:05 – The “Blue” tribe is back to camp, and Hai Giang is glad that their plan to get Rocksroy out was pulled off successfully. He’s also thrilled that Mike let him do it. Meanwhile, however, Mike is secretly fuming because he felt his hand was forced into voting Rocksroy…by Hai. Yeah, this is definitely gonna cause some drama….and Omar loves it. He’s gonna try to draw Mike closer to himself and away from Hai.

The next morning, Lindsay tells Omar about Jonathan’s dumb plan to make Maryanne the backup plan last episode. Lindsay’s also upset that being aligned with Jonathan makes her look dumber…lol. So, she’s looking for an idol, and…she misses it. IT’S RIGHT THERE, LINDSAY!!! I’m getting real Russell Swan vibes here.

Sometime later, Maryanne LITERALLY discovers the immunity idol that Lindsay just BARELY missed. This is insane. Coming right off the heels of her playing her idol last night, by the way. She – and Drea, who still has approximately a million advantages – currently hold a lot of power.

8:15 – It’s a rainy day at the challenge. Bizarrely, Jeff says that today’s challenge is “fun,” not hard. Great! The Survivors must just be thrilled. Apparently all they have to do is carry a sandbag on a pole over a balance beam, then land it on a pole…and then some. But yeah, definitely nicer than some of the other challenges they’ve had to endure.

Lindsay, our underdog Queen, takes this one, and she chooses Omar to come with her. When Jeff allows her to bring another, she chooses Mike, without hesitation. Interesting choice. Maybe she senses the cracks in Mike’s so-called “alliance,” and use it to fix her own cracks. In any case, she’s looking to discuss strategy. We’ll see where it takes her.

8:25 – Back at the cold, wet, and rainy camp, the tribe is understandably miserable. Hai, who comes from a poverty-stricken background, has faith that they can make it through it, and knows how close he is to the finish line.

As Hai and Lindsay strategizing silently, Lindsay actually throws Jonathan’s name out there, and Hai bites. If he doesn’t win immunity, that is.

We’re at the reward challenge, and I’m either tripping on acid, or production is having one hell of a time toying with the players. Echoey, ethereal voices are echoing throughout the area, and it turns out to be the voices of the contestants…though I don’t quite know how that’s relevant, as what production has stored up their sleeve is projecting images and videos of their family on the screens in front of them.

Nevertheless, the three are pretty floored. “I’m gonna be talking about this until I’m put in the ground,” Mike says. They’re all drawn to tears.

After the tears dry up, Omar takes advantage of his earlier conversation with Mike and makes up a story about Hai telling him that Mike is his “puppet,” and that he has him in his “back pocket.” Whether Lindsay is an Academy Award-winning actress or genuinely shocked is beyond me, but her reactions are priceless. In any case, Mike is convinced, and immediately decides that it’s time to turn on Hai. With his evil little laugh, tonight’s title comes out as Omar says in his confessional that his story only makes sense because “you tell a good lie, not a stupid lie.”

Lindsay also brings up her Advantage Amulet, and suggests blindsiding Hai to increase the power of the advantage. Wow.

This is where the game starts to get good, folks.