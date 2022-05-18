‘Survivor 42’ Episode 12 Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Voted Off Tonight? 5/18/2022

“Survivor 42” is drawing to a close, with only six contestants remaining: Jonathan Young, Lindsay Dolashewich, Maryanne Oketch, Omar Zaheer, Mike Turner, and Romeo Escobar. Tonight, one person will be voted out, and the final five will head into next week’s three-hour finale and reunion show.

The penultimate episode of the season is titled “Caterpillar to a Butterfly,” a quote that resonates a lot with Omar, given his veterinary and animal-loving background. Many fans would argue that he is already a butterfly in the game, though…so will another contestant be sprouting into an all-powerful game-player? Romeo? Maryanne? Will the all-mighty Taku 4 continue to remain intact, or will they finally turn on each other?

And will any of these contestants’ numerous advantages ever be played? Well, we’re about to find out. Let’s get into the last episode of the season before the finale.

All times Eastern.

8:05 – Coming back from Tribal Council, Lindsay and Omar are understandably ecstatic about their plan successfully going through. Omar now has Mike – as well as his idol – in his pocket, and plans to pit Mike and Jonathan against each other, the same way he turned Mike and Hai against each other. Let’s see if that plan works out just as well as it did the first time. Mike, though, has other plans in mind, and wants to eliminate Omar. He approaches Maryanne, who is hesitant given her longstanding alliance with him, but thinks she might have to do it if she’ll have any shot of winning. Sophie’s chioce, Maryanne. Better make it soon.

Might be time to cut an alliance member loose!✂️👀 #Survivor pic.twitter.com/W7KWwknMZG — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) May 19, 2022

The next morning, Maryanne spins a story to Omar that Mike simply thinks he’s on the chopping block, and is paranoid about going home. Then, Mike and Jonathan start strategizing against Lindsay and Omar. “Taku 4 has made it to the final 6, and that’s how far it’s going to go,” Jonathan says. “It’s time to break up.” Jonathan is ready to cut Taku like a toxic ex.

8:15 – Omar wins the reward challenge, and Jeff gives him an unprecedented dilemma: if he chooses sustenance in the form of chicken and vegetables, he can pick two people to come with him; if he chooses sugar in the form of cookies and cake, he can take three. Naturally, he chooses the latter, and chooses Romeo, Maryanne, and Mike. Interesting choice. We’ll see where that takes him.

8:25 – Lindsay and Jonathan are back at camp, and Jonathan is very well aware that they are pitted against each other, though Lindsay underestimates Jonathan’s astuteness. She later tells Mike about her idol, who then runs to Jonathan and Maryanne to relay the information to them. Damn, who would’ve guessed Mike would be the one stirring up the pot here?

After Mike offers Maryanne, who already has an idol, his own idol at 5, she becomes determined to take out Omar. Maryanne also feels betrayed that she didn’t know about Lindsay’s Amulet/idol, which makes her want to turn against her. “I thought we were close, but basically I’m just like a sacrificial lamb to her,” Maryanne says. She wants to be able to show people that she is a true contender, “not just a goat to be herded.”

8:35 – It’s a close immunity challenge….and it all hinges on Jonathan and Lindsay. In the end…Lindsay wins immunity!! There goes a lot of people’s plans. Mike now thinks that “Plan B” is gonna have to come into effect. What is plan B? And who is now on Mike’s chopping block? We’ll just have to wait and see.

8:45 – Naturally, Lindsay is feeling ecstatic about winning immunity. Lindsay’s immunity, however, is the #1 thing Jonathan didn’t want to happen, because he fears she’ll use her idol for Omar. Lindsay immediately starts targeting Jonathan, and recruits Omar, Romeo, and (at least ostensibly) Maryanne.

Maryanne is still making her Sophie’s choice between Romeo and Mike. She can’t give her word to get out Omar to Mike, which makes him worried that he’s playing “Survivor 18.0.” Lol. However, she soon decides to bite the bullet and do what’s best for her game, even going so far as to consider using her extra vote against Omar. “I’m going guns blazing to go and make my move on Omar, but I am getting frustrated, because I have to make moves happen to get myself to the end.” This whole plan all relies on the willingness of other people to do as she says, however, which can be tricky. If things don’t work out as planned, it can all “go up in smoke.”

Looks like tonight’s Tribal is the moment of truth, folks.

8:55 – It’s pouring down at Tribal Council, where the contestants discuss what factors come into play when considering who to vote off. Lindsay says she feels confident about tonight’s vote, saying it all hinges on whether others trust her (well, she does have immunity, after all). Omar says he’s “Survivor confident” that he’s right, but knows that that means he could be wrong. Well, in this case, being wrong could be deadly for Omar. He even adds, “I could be on the receiving end of a blindside…” boy, that’s ominous. Let’s see how his read on the game turns out.

The votes are cast, and surprisingly, no one plays an advantage. We get two votes for Jonathan, two votes for Romeo, and suddenly, two votes for Omar. Before the final vote (Maryanne’s extra vote) is read, Omar asks Maryanne, a giant grin on his face: “You did it?” Maryanne responds, “I did.” The last vote is read, and it’s for Omar.

“I was Survivor confident,” Omar says on the way out. Well, at least he’s continuing the trend of “42” players going out with a smile on their face.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The three-hour finale airs Wednesday, May 25, 2022.