‘Survivor 41’ Winner Sends Out Emotional Message to Viewers

“Survivor” has been known to produce its fair share of controversies throughout its over 20-year run. Apart from production decisions, these mostly stem from contestants and their behavior on the show, though a lot of the time contestants seem to receive an undue amount of backlash from a small minority of vocal fans for no particular reason.

This season, Daniel Strunk has opened up about some of the hate he got in response to his portrayal on the show, leading him to stop watching the season. Season 41 winner Erika Casupanan voiced some powerful words online in response.

Here’s what you should know:

Daniel Got Death Threats As Soon As ‘Survivor 42’ Aired





Shortly after the airing of last week’s episode of “Survivor 42,” Erika, who is now a special correspondent on ET Canada, interviewed Daniel, the most recent boot of the season, who mentioned that he stopped watching his season after episode 3, in part because of how difficult it has been dealing with the public response. “To be blunt,” Daniel said, “I got a death threat, it’s not been great. I decided I need to just get some space. It’s been very hard.”

Daniel, a superfan of the show, said that he would come back and watch what he missed of his season after the publicity had died down and the audience has “forgotten [me],” something which he said he hoped would happen soon. “I hope everyone just forgets me,” he said, “and they go away, and I [can] just watch the episode in peace.”

He added that it has been especially difficult given his recent engagement with his girlfriend, Mo. “It’s been hard on her, it’s been hard on me,” Daniel said. “I think basically, I love ‘Survivor’ but I need to give it some space.”

Erika responded that she “empathize[d]” with Daniel’s predicament, saying that viewers often “don’t realize there’s a lot of layers and complexities to the decision making.” She went on: “I can also empathize with how the experience of playing the game is very different than the experience of watching the show.”

Although many fans were enthusiastic about Erika’s underdog win, there was also some backlash last year as well, with some fans online expressing their desire that 20-year-old Xander Hastings, who placed third with no jury votes, should have won instead. As a result, Erika is of course very familiar with what it feels like to receive such backlash from the “Survivor” audience.

Erika Still Gets Daily Messages Saying She’s ‘Awful or Unworthy’

An important note: he hasn’t watched the last few episodes because of fan backlash. That broke my heart. He’s a SUPER FAN who hasn’t been able to enjoy watching his Survivor experience because of awful messages and comments. Let that sink in. — Erika Casupanan (@erika_cas) April 7, 2022

While promoting her ET Canada interview with Daniel on Twitter, Erika, who also was and continues to be a “Survivor” superfan, then added how Daniel had to stop watching “Survivor” because of the fan response. “That broke my heart,” she said. “He’s a SUPER FAN who hasn’t been able to enjoy watching his Survivor experience because of awful messages and comments. Let that sink in.”

She went on to speak of her own, personal experience, saying that she still gets messages from viewers of the show “almost daily,” telling her that she is an “awful or unworthy” winner. “I kindly ask you to remember that the castaways are real people,” she said. “They’re huge fans. The game is hard. It’s stressful watching yourself on TV.”

She then implored fans to “think twice” before sending hateful messages to the contestants on the show, given how they are all “REAL [people]” who are “just doing their best.”

Zach Wurtenberger, who was eliminated first on the current season, retweeted the second tweet in Erika’s thread. This came right as Zach retweeted a tweet by Reem Daly, the first boot of season 38, “Edge of Extinction,” castigating a fan for a hateful comment. Clearly, Erika and Daniel’s words should be taken seriously, and fans should word their opinions carefully when it comes to voicing them online. It is important to remember what each contestant truly has to deal with, likely for years down the line.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. Be sure to catch the special two-hour “merge” episode tomorrow; the three-hour finale airs Wednesday, May 25, 2022.