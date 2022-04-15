Erika Casupanan Reacts to Hourglass Twist Changes

Erika Casupanan is known for not only being the winner of “Survivor 41,” but also for being the unfortunate contestant sent to Exile in the season’s “fake merge” episode, in which she was presented with the choice to smash an Hourglass in order to “turn back time” and render herself and half of the remaining contestants immune – a choice she famously accepted.

This twist proved to be controversial, however – not only with audience members, but with certain outspoken contestants at the time – leading host Jeff Probst and production to make some changes to the twist for its return in season 42.

The castaway who ended up being sent to Exile this time around to be faced with the same decision ended up being none other than 43-year-old stay-at-home dad Rocksroy Bailey, who, after much deliberation, ended up making the same choice as Erika.

How does Rocksroy’s journey on Exile compare to Erika’s own, however? And what does Erika think of the new changes that were implemented to the twist so many fans associate with her? Watch as she breaks it down below.

Erika, who recently landed a job at ET Canada as a special correspondent covering “Survivor,” spoke to the outlet Thursday about “Survivor 42’s” “fake-merge” episode.

The changes to the Hourglass twist implemented by the show’s production included a warning to all contestants that whoever was sent to Exile would have the “power to change the game,” as well as the opportunity for any one member of the winning team to exchange places with the person who wasn’t selected, allowing themselves to go to Exile island instead (however, no one took Probst up on this offer).

Erika said that due to the new changes, “everybody’s kind of approaching it in a more measured way knowing that, just because you won, it doesn’t mean that you’re safe, and just because Rocksroy is gone it doesn’t mean that he’s going to come back with nothing.” She added that she believed that now, all the contestants were “a bit more calculated and a bit more measured about the whole thing.”

Although no one took Probst up on his offer to switch, at least one contestant – Drea Wheeler, who lost the challenge and hence did not have the opportunity to switch herself with Rocksroy – accurately predicted what the twist would be before it was announced. “You never know, [Rocksroy] might come back and be able to say that he can switch it to where they’re not immune and we are,” Drea casually said back at camp.

Erika on Her Trip vs. Rocksroy’s: ‘All I Did’ on Exile Was ‘Cry’

When it came to how her stint on Exile compared to that of Rocksroy’s, Erika was quite honest about how she was relatively unequipped for it, especially when juxtaposed with Rocksroy’s calm acceptance of his fate. In her recap, Erika said that, during her two days on Exile, “all I did was eat crabs and cry. Sometimes cry in the rain. It was rough.”

However, she added that her story could be seen as inspiring to some viewers, given that she survived and managed to find food despite her complete lack of outdoors experience. “I was not fit to be on Exile by myself,” she said, “but I still managed to find food, feed myself, managed to live, so…coming out of it, I not only get this amazing power … but then I realize, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m capable of something too’!”

She added: “Maybe everybody needs to go to Exile and grow a little once in their lifetime.”

I still get emotional when I think about my time on exile. I'm so happy to see that Rocksroy is getting something deeper out of his time there too #Survivor #survivor42 — Erika Casupanan (@erika_cas) April 14, 2022

Adding onto this, Erika said she really enjoyed getting to see the significance Rocksroy instilled in his Exile trip, given the growth she felt she experienced during her own time there. “From a selfish point of view, it actually made me a little nostalgic in a weird way,” Erika said of watching that part of the episode, “because I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s where I slept! That’s where I lived’!” She went on to express that Rocksroy’s journey was “heartwarming” to see:

But I think that the best part … was knowing that when I was there, I got so much personally out of the experience. And to see that Rocksroy did too, knowing that his vision is declining, and he was able to really be present, and enjoy the Fijian scenery, it was honestly so heartwarming and so touching to see.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. The three-hour finale airs Wednesday, May 25, 2022.