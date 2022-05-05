Latest ‘Survivor 42’ Boot Reveals What Audience Missed Last Episode

Hai Giang became the latest victim of “Survivor 42” when he was blindsided in yesterday night’s episode. Although the vote seemed relatively straightforward – with Hai’s strategic acumen eventually becoming too much of a threat – Hai has revealed a number of things since his exit about what went on behind the scenes that viewers may have missed in that episode, including a secret final 3 alliance that never got shown.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hai Had a Secret Final 3 Alliance With Drea & Omar

While saying that the edit was “spot-on” in its retelling of Hai’s elimination, Hai added in a post-exit interview with EW that there was something the edit didn’t show: that he, Drea Wheeler, and Omar Zaheer were “extremely close,” and that Drea was even his “number one.” This started on the beach soon after the “fake merge.”

“Omar and I shared a really special moment fake merge night,” Hai said, “where we literally sat at the campfire … and he really bonded with me on a really deep level. We both love animals, so immediately when I found out that he was a veterinarian, I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love this guy’ … The next morning, they didn’t show it but I was like, “Omar, I would love to go to the end with you’.”

In addition, it was on Day 1, when Hai and Drea, along with Lindsay Dolashewich, both found the Advantage Amulet together during the first tribal challenge, that he instantly connected with her and wanted to go to the end with her, due to a moment which was not included in the edit. Hai explained:

What you didn’t see … was Drea and I spent literally minutes trying to convince Lindsay to take the amulet because Lindsay did not want to take it. But Drea, on the other hand, was fearless. She was like, ‘Oh yeah, absolutely. Let’s take this amulet.’ And that is someone that I was so attracted to. I was like, ‘This woman is strong, determined, fearless, and she’s here to play and I’m going to play with her’.”

In his exit interview with Rob Cesternino, Hai added that it was actually himself, along with Drea and Omar, who he called “my Canadian babies,” who spearheaded the majority “eight” alliance at the fake merge, not Lindsay Dolashewich, as the edit showed. “In reality, it was the three of us who got together and said, ‘These are the people that we can bring into the majority alliance’,” he said. “And I was acting toward a final 3 with the two of them.”

Hai & Drea Planned to Get Rocksroy Out

It is hard to forget the iconic Tribal Council which took place last week, when Drea and Maryanne Oketch initiated a discussion about how racial dynamics come into play in a social game like “Survivor,” after seeing that Rocksroy Bailey had been unexpectedly voted out just a few minutes prior. Not much of what happened after the “Orange” team returned to camp in episode 10 was shown in the episode, but luckily, Hai was able to shed a bit of light on that as well.

Given how the weather at camp was suboptimal that night, the “Orange” group refrained from filling in their tribemates on what happened until the morning. So, on Day 18, after the circumstances of the dramatic Tribal Council were revealed, Hai said he was “shocked,” and “pissed.”

“Drea is my closest ally, and hearing about her experience made me really upset because I couldn’t spend that evening talking to her and helping her process,” he told Cesternino, adding that he noticed that she didn’t seem to have slept that entire night. “I could sense something was wrong, and for her to spend the entire night miserable … made me really sad as her ally.”

Hai added that there was another element of his and Drea’s relationship that was not shown on camera: when Rocksroy was attempting to form his “all guys’ alliance” before his elimination, Hai went to Drea and told her about this, suggesting that Rocksroy should be the next target in the process. “And while she did agree at that time,” he told EW, “I think maybe a part of it was like pacifying me and making sure that I felt comfortable long enough so that we could all have a conversation later.”

Of course, Drea never got a chance to coordinate this plan of action with Hai, given that they were split into separate teams. Who knows how differently the situation may have turned out otherwise.