Fans have undoubtedly done some crazy stuff over the years in their attempts to get cast on Survivor. But one story takes the cake, host Jeff Probst revealed in an interview with IMDB TV.

Probst sat down with former Survivor castaway Chelsea Walker to talk about the show and in the interview, he revealed how he honed his craft to become such a good moderator of Tribal Council and also the craziest thing a fan has done to get on the show.

A Fan Arranged to Sit Next to Probst on a Flight

VideoVideo related to ‘survivor’s’ jeff probst reveals the craziest thing a fan has done to get on the show 2020-12-02T11:09:30-05:00

Probst revealed that the craziest thing a fan has ever done is the fan arranged to sit next to Probst on a three-hour flight — but then the guy choked and never took advantage of it!

“I was flying to Salt Lake for some event and there was a guy next to me on the plane the entire time and we get to Salt Lake and just as we’re getting off the plane, we’ve had the entire flight, he goes, ‘Listen, I have to confess something. I flew here just to talk to you. I had a friend at the airline who put me in the seat next to you.’ and I’m walking off the plane going, ‘Wait a second, you were able to be seated next to me?! That’s creepy as all get out,” said Probst with a laugh.

But he continued, “I said, ‘You waited three hours and now you’re talking to me as we’re walking off?!’ And he goes, ‘I know, I was kind of nervous’ and I said, ‘That’s not gonna work well on Survivor. I don’t think this is gonna be right for you.’ And I said, ‘What are you gonna do?’ and he goes, ‘I’m on the next flight back home.'”

“So that was the weirdest thing,” said Probst. “He literally had the idea to get there, got himself inside the situation, but couldn’t close the deal.”

Probst Said He’s Thinking 5 Steps Ahead at Tribal Council

VideoVideo related to ‘survivor’s’ jeff probst reveals the craziest thing a fan has done to get on the show 2020-12-02T11:09:30-05:00

Walker praised Probst’s ability to hone in on the game’s dynamics at Tribal Council and he confessed that at first, he didn’t really know what he was doing. Executive producer Mark Burnett actually offered Probst an earpiece so that the producers could help feed him questions, but he declined because he didn’t want people second-guessing him.

Over the years, Probst has honed his technique and now it’s like he’s practically a mind-reader — and he even said that he is always thinking several steps ahead. It’s easy for him because there’s nothing at stake for him personally.

“What Tribal is for me, it’s just a natural conversation. I just watch how people are behaving because you guys have so much at stake. You’re worried about plan A or plan B or do I trust that person, is that person talking about me? I don’t have anything at stake, so I have this really unfair — the power imbalance is gigantic because I’m going back either way,” said Probst.

He continued, “Somebody’s going home tonight and I can watch you and go, ‘What is up with Chelsea? Something is weird. They’re not talking to her. She’s gotta be in trouble. Does she know it?’ and then I just start trying to figure out how I get to Chelsea through this person, that person. So a lot of times my questions are setups to question No. 6, which is the one I want. The first five are just like a pinball machine, trying to slowly meander over so it doesn’t feel like the attention’s on you.”

Survivor hopes to film seasons 41, 42 and possibly 43 in the spring of 2021.

READ NEXT: A ‘Survivor’ Legend Got Caught Smuggling Food During the Family Visit