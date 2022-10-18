Lindsay Carmine Reveals Cause of ‘Survivor’ Paranoia

On the Wednesday, October 12 episode of “Survivor,” Lindsay Carmine became the fourth member voted out of “Survivor 43” after the Coco tribe lost their first Immunity Challenge.

Lindsay stepped onto the island with a wealth full of knowledge, having watched the show for over two decades. But like many superfans that came before her, her paranoia got the best of her and it cost her the win.

In an October interview with Entertainment Weekly, Lindsay spoke about where her paranoia stemmed from, telling the outlet that Geo Bustamante fed her false information.

Lindsay on Her ‘Survivor’ Paranoia

In her exit interview with EW, Lindsay revealed that she and Geo had a conversation on the beach after Coco lost the Immunity Challenge, which led her to believe she was in trouble.

“Geo confessed to me that it was me going home that day. He said, ‘Lindsay, your name’s getting thrown out,'” she told the publication.

Lindsay said that, in retrospect, she thinks Geo was trying to get her to turn on Cassidy Clark by making her believe she was the target.

“I genuinely believe — and this is a conversation that we’ve had since — is that he really wanted Cassidy to go home and he didn’t want it to be me that night,” she told EW. “So I think without telling me that he wanted the target to be Cassidy, he was trying to give me a heads up and see how I could strategize and get the vote to turn.”

Lindsay said her conversation with Geo caused her to spiral.

“That’s kind of when my paranoia started to spiral and I’ll be the first person to admit, I definitely got paranoid out there,” she told the publication.

Lindsay Wasn’t Surprised Vesi Helped Baka in the Challenge

In the October 12 episode of “Survivor,” fans suspected a cross-tribe alliance was forming after Vesi helped the Baka tribe in the Immunity Challenge.

In her exit interview with Parade, Lindsay spoke about the Immunity Challenge that sealed her fate, telling the outlet she wasn’t surprised to see the two tribes working together.

“We knew they would do it,” she told the outlet. “Another thing you guys didn’t see was, when they chose Noelle to go on the journey, Dwight asked Baka to pick Noelle. And so Dwight and Noelle helping with that challenge was their way of thanking Baka for helping them out. So they actually helped them out in two different ways.”

Lindsay revealed that the edit didn’t capture how much of an advantage Coco had over the other tribes. She told the outlet that during the first Immunity Challenge, Coco finished the puzzles almost an hour before Baka and Vesi did.

“We were a force to be reckoned with,” she said, referring to the Coco tribe. “We were a really strong tribe out there.”

