‘Survivor’ Winner Officially Engaged

Reality TV star and two-time “Survivor” contestant Natalie Anderson, best known for winning season 29 of the show, “San Juan del Sur — Blood vs. Water,” recently revealed that she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Devin Perez. Here’s what you need to know.

The Anderson Family Is Growing

Natalie and her twin sister, Nadiya, are both reality TV stars. They both competed in season 29 of “Survivor,” where Nadiya was voted out first, and appeared on two “Amazing Race” seasons before that (seasons 21 and 24). Natalie returned to “Survivor” for season 40, “Winners at War,” where, although she was voted off first, she eventually became the runner-up after returning from the “Edge of Extinction.”

Natalie announced on Wednesday via Instagram that she and her longtime boyfriend, Devin Perez, have gotten engaged. Fans of Natalie and the show may recognize Perez from his brief appearance at the end of “Winners at War,” when each finalist Zoomed in to watch host Jeff Probst read the jury votes from the comfort of their own homes. Perez joined Natalie on their couch at home as Tony Vlachos was crowned the series’ second two-time winner, with Natalie coming in second with four votes.

Natalie’s fiancé, Devin Perez, is a former football player who played for Virginia’s Tech Hokies. According to his bio, he also grew up in New Jersey, Natalie’s home state. Natalie’s engagement is coming on the heels of Natalie’s sister Nadiya having her second child last month. Nadiya’s first child was born in 2018.

Many of Natalie’s former competitors posted their congratulations, with “Survivor: Kaôh Rōng” winner Michele Fitzgerald, who was also a co-finalist with Natalie in “Winners at War,” responding with four heart-eyed emojis. Other season 40 contestants including Tyson Apostol, Ethan Zohn, and Adam Klein – the former two of whom voted for Natalie to win – also commented their congratulations.

Natalie Recently Suffered A Miscarriage

Natalie also competed in MTV’s “The Challenge: Double Agent” in 2020. In an episode which aired January 2021, it was revealed she had to leave the game due to “personal reasons.”

Shortly thereafter, in an interview with Us Magazine, Natalie revealed that she had to leave because she found out she was pregnant. She later suffered a miscarriage upon arriving home. She elaborated on her experience in the interview:

[The miscarriage] was really difficult because I had just kind of come to peace with leaving the game and saying goodbye to the competition of “The Challenge,” which I love, came back home and changed my mindset into this new journey. And that was then taken away from me. It was hard for me.

Natalie added that the whole experience was especially difficult because she couldn’t talk to any of her friends about it, as they needed to believe she was still filming “The Challenge.” She also explained how it affected her relationship with Perez:

I just did everything I needed to do to make peace with what had happened and embrace the difficulty of everything, but also use it as a way to strengthen my bond with my boyfriend. I think it definitely was a make or break for us because it was so much emotion and I’m just really proud of coming out of this.

Given that Natalie’s pregnancy was likely unplanned, we don’t know whether she and Perez will want to have children. If not, we may continue to see her on some more reality shows, considering how her most recent appearance was cut short due to unforeseen circumstances. Otherwise, Natalie will likely continue to document her vigorous workout routine for fans on her social media.

Be sure to catch the final episode of “Survivor 41,” airing Wednesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. on CBS. Season 42 will premiere Wednesday, March 9, 2022.