Newest ‘Australian Survivor’ Trailer Shows Sandra Voting Off Her Daughter, Fans Say

Four-time “Survivor” contestant and two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine recently made headlines when it was announced she would be joining the cast of the Australian version of the show’s ninth season alongside her daughter, Nina. The season is called “Blood V Water,” and is based on the American series’ 27th and 29th seasons of the same name.

Recently, “Australian Survivor’s” official Twitter account dropped a trailer for the upcoming season which has fans both in the U.S. and Australia running wild with speculation over what might happen. Here’s what you need to know:

‘I’m Beating Her Ass,’ Sandra Says of Her Daughter

How far can unbreakable bonds stretch? #SurvivorAU Starts JAN 31 on 10 and 10 play on demand. pic.twitter.com/cN1LBnPBx3 — #SurvivorAU (@Survivor_AU) January 3, 2022

A short teaser released on Monday shows a number of “Australian Survivor: Blood V Water” contestants speaking about how they will play the game with their loved ones. When Sandra and her daughter Nina are teased, a confessional from Sandra is shown in which she reiterates her status as “Queen,” garnered from her two-time win, and says she is not afraid to go head-to-head with her daughter if it comes down to it. As she says in the trailer:

I’m the Queen of “Survivor” because I’m the first two time winner ever. If me and my daughter have to go head to head, I’m beating her ass to remind her who’s Queen.

As one fan said in response to the post, “Sandra really woke up ready to choose violence!”

Sandra will not be the first U.S. “Survivor” alumnus to compete on “Australian Survivor.” Notorious villain Russell Hantz, known mainly for his back-to-back appearances in American seasons 19, “Samoa,” and 20, “Heroes vs. Villains,” competed in season 5 of “Australian Survivor,” “Champions vs. Contenders,” back in 2018. He was placed on the tribe of “Champions” – people notable for their exceptional work in their given fields – and was blindsided in the first Tribal Council he attended after failing to play his hidden immunity idol.

“Australian Survivor” has recently captured the hearts of many American fans of the show, in part due to its most recent season airing amidst the year-long “Survivor” drought caused by the COVID-19 pandemic (season 8, “Brains V Brawn,” aired in the summer of 2021, shortly before the release of “Survivor 41”).

Some Fans Predict That Sandra and Nina May Turn on Each Other

Sandra’s words have caused some excitement among the “Survivor” fanbase. Many fans see this as potential foreshadowing of her voting off her daughter, similar to how Ciera Eastin voted off her mother Laura Morett in season 27 of the American version, “Blood vs. Water.” One commenter on a Reddit post about the trailer even called Sandra the “Australian Ciera.”

Another fan expressed their hope that the fan-favorite winner will stick around for at least a few votes, because “she’s going to bring some serious life to the season.” Another referenced Russell’s short-lived stint on “Champions vs. Contenders,” saying, “I just hope she makes it further than Russell did in his little AU Survivor cameo.”

Other fans think Sandra is simply playing a character for the camera, and that the potential for such inter-family drama is overhyped. “I think she’s playing the character,” one user wrote. “I can’t imagine Sandra voting out her daughter…She has a kind heart.”

This will be Sandra’s sixth appearance on the “Survivor” franchise, and her fifth appearance as a contestant. As for Sandra’s 24-year-old daughter Nina, however, it is her “Survivor” debut. According to The Hiu, Nina is a graduate of East Carolina University in North Carolina (Sandra’s home state in “Heroes vs. Villains”), and the second-born of Sandra’s children, after her 26-year-old daughter Tatiana.

According to the True Dork Times, the season was shot in October and November 2021, and will be released January 31.

American “Survivor” airs 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch season 42 when it premieres March 9, 2022.