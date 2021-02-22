‘Survivor’ Season 41 Casting Spoilers

This is either good news or bad news for Survivor fans, depending on how you feel about returning players — but there is a small bit of news about Survivor’s upcoming 41st season, which is slated to begin filming in Fiji in April. Read on to find out what you can expect, but be warned of light spoilers.

This is your last warning. Do not keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled at all about the upcoming season.

‘Survivor’ Season 41 Cast To Be All New Players

Due to money demands CBS has decided to cast all newbies! #Survivor https://t.co/IW0uNeszeH — Spoilers 👀 (@Spoilergirl1) February 19, 2021

According to the reliable CBS insider Twitter account SpoilerGirl1, the cast of season 41 is going to be all new people — even though the show did talk to some veteran players about returning.

On February 16, the account wrote, “Heard some former players were contacted but do not know if it’s all newbies or returnees.”

But then on February 19, she amended her original tweet by writing, “Due to money demands, CBS has decided to cast all newbies!”

For us, this is great news. Returning players can be a lot of fun, but the show has leaned heavily on including them for the latter half of its run — in the first 20 seasons, there were only four seasons with returning players. In the next 20 seasons, there were nine, which is almost half. Newbie seasons just feel more old-school, plus unless the season is comprised entirely of veteran players, it feels unfair to make newbies play with vets.

Also, if the show does decide to do another “Blood vs. Water” or “Heroes vs. Villains” villains format, more newbies means more people to draw from to make up those casts in future seasons.

SpoilerGirl was also asked in the comments if the show will follow a normal filming schedule this year and she said she does not know, but from everything we’ve read, the show will film two seasons between April and June this year and they will air in the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022, just like the show has done for the past decade.

There was some talk in late 2020 about the show managing to get three seasons filmed this spring and air on in the summer of 2021, but that is no longer on the table, according to reliable insider site Inside Survivor. The final nail in the “summer season” coffin was most likely the announcement that Big Brother will return with its 23rd season in the summer of 2021. CBS is not going to air both of those flagship reality shows at the same time.

Survivor’s Crew Is In Fiji

A number of film productions have been approved by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce with the Survivor series expected to begin shoot soon.#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji

More: https://t.co/ksRNmGvKod pic.twitter.com/aUAR5RBea0 — FBC News Fiji (@FBC_News) February 11, 2021

On February 10, Fijian Minister of Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya told Fijian Broadcasting Corporating News (FBC News) that Survivor was getting ready to begin filming, with the crew “expecting to arrive in the next few days.” With that statement having been made nearly two weeks ago, the crew should be settling in and working their way through quarantine by now.

“They have to stagger the way they actually come because most of the crew are sitting in different parts of the world but all done under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. We follow the necessary protocol to protect our own citizens,” said Faiyaz.

According to Inside Survivor, the cast will arrive in March and the actual filming will begin after everyone has been properly quarantined for 14 days after arrival.

