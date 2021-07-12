CBS Announces ‘Survivor’ Season 41 Premiere Date

Good news, “Survivor” fans. We finally have a premiere date for season 41. Read on to find out when your favorite reality show is returning after such a long hiatus, plus what the schedule will be for the entire fall broadcast and what we know so far about the 41st season.

‘Survivor’ Returns Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Fall premiere dates are HERE! Check out your new weekly viewing schedule. 👀 📺 What are you most looking forward to watching this fall? pic.twitter.com/dpT6i5N9sM — CBS (@CBS) July 12, 2021

CBS announced in a press release on July 12 that its 2021-2022 TV season will kick off on Monday, September 20. That means “Survivor” returns Wednesday, September 22, 2021. And even better news, it returns with a two-hour season premiere.

The two-hour season premiere will air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific, followed by an episode of season 23 of “Big Brother” at 10 p.m.

The following week “Survivor” will air a normal one-hour episode on September 29, followed by the two-hour live finale of “Big Brother” season 23 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

Then on Wednesday, October 6 the regular Wednesday schedule will begin: “Survivor” at 8 p.m., “Tough as Nails” season three at 9 p.m., and “CSI: Vegas” at 10 p.m.

If the pattern holds from the recent fall seasons of “Survivor,” the season 41 finale and reunion special should air on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

What We Know About ‘Survivor’ Season 41 So Far (SPOILERS)

The tribe has spoken. Season 41 of @survivorcbs returns Wednesdays this fall on CBS. SURVIVORS READY? 🐚🔥 pic.twitter.com/NfTbt9N3TM — CBS (@CBS) May 19, 2021

Here is what we know so far about “Survivor” season 41 from reputable spoiler site Inside Survivor. But be warned of spoilers ahead.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ON THE UPCOMING 41ST SEASON OF ‘SURVIVOR’

The season will have 18 castaways — the cast list is here — split into three tribes of six to begin the season. The tribe breakdown is here.

There will be some sort of Exile Island in place and the “Summit” twist, that we haven’t seen since “Millennials vs. Gen X.” The tribes will not be given rice or flint, they will have to earn those via challenges, and the show is going to be harder than ever before.

Fire tokens are not a part of season 41, but there will still be the final four fire-making challenge to see who will earn the last spot in the final three.

Also, in a big change that may be due to not being able to have a live reunion with a studio audience, the winner was reportedly revealed on location in Fiji when the season filmed.

In a sneak peek of the 41st season, host Jeff Probst teased that this is a “brand-new game” for “Survivor.”

“We are super pumped for ‘Survivor 41.’ It is a brand-new game — fast-paced, super dangerous, very difficult to win and absolutely entertaining to watch. Fans are gonna love it,” said Probst, over footage of the new castaways walking on the beach, competing in a couple different challenges, and giving fans an aerial look at the Tribal Council set.

“New season coming soon,” reads the end title card.

When “Survivor” returns, it will have been off the air for 497 days. It has felt like an eternity. During season 41, “Survivor” will hit a milestone — the fourth episode of the season will be the show’s 600th episode.

“Survivor” returns for its 41st season on Wednesday, September 22. The 42nd season will air in the spring of 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Boston Rob Mariano Launches New Project With His Family