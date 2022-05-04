Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on How ‘Survivor’ ‘Just Explained Racism’

Over the past few seasons, CBS’s “Survivor” has been making headlines for its tackling and discussion of real-world issues such as racism, subconscious biases, and how that can have huge impacts on a social game like “Survivor.”

It is these discussions, which were most recently showcased in last week’s episode of “Survivor 42,” which led to celebrated Black NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to speak out in support of Maryanne Oketch and Drea Wheeler in their advocacy for bringing awareness to these topics.

Here’s what the legendary basketball star had to say:

Abdul-Jabbar: Episode 9 Was One of the Most ‘Powerful and Honest’ Moments in Reality TV History

On Tuesday, Abdul-Jabbar, 75, published a piece on his personalized Substack account, titled “The Most Jaw-Dropping Tribal Council in “Survivor” History Just Explained Racism in a Nutshell,” in which he praised the show, and in particular Maryanne and Drea, for addressing “common complaints of systemic racism that are invisible to many White people.” He also called the segment “one of the most powerful and honest moments” in reality TV history.

Reiterating many of the points made by Maryanne and Drea in the episode, Abdul-Jabbar wrote that television like this “can’t avoid people’s innate cultural biases, even ones they aren’t aware of.”

Describing it as a “rare moment of actual reality” on reality television, Abdul-Jabbar said the segment, which ended up forming over a quarter of the episode, was “touching,” “raw,” and “sincere.”

The former NBA star also gave credit to host Jeff Probst for “deftly” encouraging the discussion, though added that it may have been in part because Probst is aware of the backlash “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison faced after defending a contestant on accusations of racism in 2021, forcing him to leave the show.

Abdul-Jabbar did caveat the conversation by noting that both Maryanne and Drea were threats as players – both, for instance, had immunity idols – but also noted that only one Black woman, Vecepia Towery, back in season 4, has ever won “Survivor” over its 41 seasons. “In general,” he wrote, “Black players are targeted early—whether consciously or subconsciously. That does not make the game racist, but it does allow us a glimpse into what Drea and Maryanne were looking at and the impact it had on not just them, but many Black people in the audience.”

In closing, he wrote that the “social experiment” that “Survivor” has prided itself on being for over 20 years is precisely what makes the show “so compelling and ultimately honest,” not only with regard to the contestants, but also society at large.

Abdul-Jabbar on the ‘Misogyny’ Displayed by Jonathan Young

Abdul-Jabbar also brought up a topic that has been discussed less than racial factors in recent seasons, but which he noticed nonetheless: misogyny. He noted how 28-year-old “hunky athletic” Jonathan Young not only called Drea “aggressive” during Tribal (which Abdul-Jabbar said was “partly about race but also partly about her being a woman articulating her thoughts and feelings”), but also dismissed his ally Lindsay Dolashewich’s concerns about him making the decoy target Maryanne instead of Tori Meehan, who they had little allegiance to.

“Clearly,” he wrote, “[Lindsay] understands much better than he does, which irritates him so much that he’s dismissive and insulting to her.”

Nevertheless, Abdul-Jabbar added that Jonathan “seems like a pretty good guy,” but that “his compassion and empathy have limits that even he’s not aware of. As do we all.” He closed by saying that it is precisely episodes of reality television like this which give us, the audience, a “glimpse into ourselves and an opportunity to change.”

Jonathan, therefore, is not the only one who should heed the messages coming out of last Wednesday’s episode; surely much of the audience could use this opportunity to learn how to improve themselves too.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. The three-hour finale airs Wednesday, May 25, 2022.