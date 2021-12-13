Survivor 41: Liana and Shan Confront Danny at Ponderosa

“Survivor 41” is getting down to the wire with just five players remaining after castaway Danny McCray was voted off in the December 8 episode. Following his elimination, fans wondered how “Survivor 41” castaways Shan Smith and Liana Wallace would react to Danny’s arrival at Ponderosa, a resort that hosts the eliminated contestants.

The Texas native formed an alliance with Shan, Liana, and Deshawn after the merge, but in episode 10, Danny and Deshawn broke their promise and wrote Shan’s name down at Tribal Council. The following week, Liana was voted off the island.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip posted by the official “Survivor” YouTube channel, Danny arrives at Ponderosa and reunites with the other eliminated castaways. He receives warm welcomes from both Evvie Jagoda and Tiffany Seely, but his former allies Shan Smith and Liana Wallace are hesitant to welcome him to the group.

Danny revealed he was expecting some hostility between him and his former allies in a confessional. “There may be some conversations to be had between me, Shan and Liana just because of how the vote out went. I understood that I was gonna be walking into some fire, and it may have been a little hotter than expected,” he said.

At Ponderosa, Liana and Shan didn’t hesitate to confront Danny about betraying their alliance. Liana accused Danny and Deshawn of fracturing the alliance by voting out Shan a few weeks earlier. Danny fires back, stating that he lost faith in Shan after she told Ricard about the plan to vote him out.

Shan responds, saying she felt an obligation to tell Ricard the plan. “I gave Ricard a heads up. That was my common courtesy to my number one. I was still locked in with my number four,” she told Danny.

Danny tries to smooth things over, stating, “I’m willing to do whatever I have to do for all four of us to get together and show that no matter what happened on that TV show, we [are] still sticking together and we were able to discuss it and move past it.”

Danny, Deshawn, Liana, and Shan bonded over more than a love for “Survivor.” The foursome talked at length about feeling a responsibility to represent and honor the black community.

Fans React to Danny’s Elimination

After Danny’s elimination, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the episode. Some fans were sad to see the former NFL player leave the game. One fan wrote, “Sadness. Danny was the very calm rational sane person of the season and I appreciate the player.” Another Twitter user wrote, “I hate Survivor. I was rooting for you Danny.”

Other fans felt that Danny’s elimination was payback for turning his back against Shan and Liana. One fan wrote, “Soooo, Danny and Deshawn…how did destroying your all black alliance work out [for] ya?” Another user wrote, “danny and deshawn should have kept shan as their shield just how xander kept ricard as his. They made a terrible and premature move.”

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.