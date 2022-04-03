Xander Hastings on Age Discrimination in ‘Survivor’

20-year-old Xander Hastings was one of the most popular players to come out of “Survivor 41.” Although he didn’t win, many fans were steadfast in their belief that he was “robbed” of a rightful victory last December, when it was revealed he received no jury votes, losing to Erika Casupanan and Deshawn Radden in a 7-1-0 vote.

Many fans believed some jurors refused to vote for Xander because of his demographic identity – he was a white male in a season which was greatly influenced by real-world cultural considerations, and which came after a six-season string of male winners. However, what some fans may not have considered is that Xander’s youth may have prevented some jurors from considering him mature enough to handle the win. Xander himself spoke of this phenomenon in a recent interview.

Xander Said His Age Was a 'Huge Hurdle,' That Older Jurors Could Feel 'Entitled'





During a discussion with Rob Cesternino Thursday while on his podcast, Rob Has a Podcast, Xander addressed a fan’s question about whether it was “harder for a younger person to win ‘Survivor’.” Xander responded that he believed it was a “huge hurdle,” mentioning how younger contestants often hide their age because it can be seen as a “liability.” Xander said that this was because he imagined most jurors to be biased against younger contestants: “If they’re young, ‘They don’t even have the experience to know what to do with that money, it’s going to ruin their lives’, [etc].”

Xander added that he believed there was a sense of “entitlement in seniority” sometimes, “like, ‘Oh they’re just young, they don’t know any better,’ when you could spend 100 years of doing absolutely nothing and be no more wise than a 15-year-old.” He also described himself as an “old soul,” saying that instead of having hobbies most associate with younger people, he said, “I’m more like, I want to go antiquing, [I want] to see a national park.”

Xander, who turned 21 several months after filming completed, did indeed face a hurdle going on the show. No one as young as he was has ever won the show before – the closest has been Jud “Fabio” Birza of season 21, “Nicaragua,” Jenna Morasca of season 6, “The Amazon,” and Sophie Clarke of season 23, “South Pacific,” who were all 21 when they won their respective seasons.

Luvu and Ua Thought Xander Was a 'Pothead' Due to the Beware Advantage





Though Xander did not mention his age specifically when it came to the famous “Beware advantage,” he also said in the podcast that both of the other tribes’ first impression of him in the game was when he had to say his phrase – “I truly believe that butterflies are dead relatives saying hi” – multiple times at challenges, resulting in several contestants on Luvu and Ua thinking of him being a “stoner guy,” or a “pothead.” Brad Reese, a member of Ua, told Xander after the show had completed filming that he and the rest of Ua had jokingly called him “butterfly boy.”

Xander added that this first impression for a number of contestants was probably “pretty damaging long term” for him, explaining that “subconsciously or consciously, I think that it did have an effect.” He explained that this was largely due to the fact that people likely had pre-existing “biases” about him simply by looking at him, and that saying those phrases simply played into those biases. “I’m sure it probably did have some ripple effects in terms of how people perceived me,” he said.

Though Xander was not the youngest person on “Survivor 41” (that honor belongs to Liana Wallace, who is two months younger than Xander), he was the only one to make it to the Final Tribal Council, where he had to plead his case to the jury. And despite a game that many fans saw as excellent, the jury widely considered it to be lacking in parts, as discussed in a number of post-game interviews. Whether or not that perception was justified, or in part a result of his age, is another question, and one which will likely exist in “Survivor” long past the current seasons.

“Survivor 42” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on CBS. The finale will air Wednesday, May 25, 2022.