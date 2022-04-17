Taco Bell’s Easter 2022 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Are you wanting to enjoy tacos or burritos for Easter today? Do you need a little extra comfort food after spending the holiday with family and friends? Or do you want to eat your entire Easter meal at Taco Bell? If you’re wondering if Taco Bell is open on Easter Sunday, we have good news. Stores are typically open today on April 17, 2022. However, this isn’t necessarily guaranteed. Here are all the details.

Taco Bell Is Typically Open on Easter Sunday, But There Might Be Exceptions

According to Taco Bell’s website, the restaurant is open on Easter Sunday. The only holidays where Taco Bell is always closed are Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

However, a representative previously told Heavy that decisions on whether Taco Bell stores are closed or open on holidays are made by individual store owners rather than chainwide. So you’ll still want to check your local store for details and for specific store hours. Heavy has noticed in the past that some locations may shorten hours on holidays, even if other nearby locations are open for regular, full business hours.

Taco Bell has a lot of specials right now that you might enjoy for Easter. These aren’t Easter-specific specials, but limited-time offers that you might enjoy. (Specials can vary by location.) Nacho Fries are available for a limited time, including Steak White Hot Ranch Fries, Veggie White Hot Ranch Fries, Steak White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito, and a Veggie White Hot Ranch Fries Burrito. There’s also a Nacho Fries Box available and a Deluxe Cravings Box.

According to the menu, the Steak White Hot Ranch Fries are “seasoned Nacho Fries topped with steak, white hot ranch sauce, nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, and real shredded cheddar cheese.”

Taco Bell’s E4 limited-time offer (through May 18) also includes (in some locations) a $5 Bell Breakfast box, the Cinnabon Delights Coffee (in hot or iced), and a Cheesy Gordita Crunch Combo. The Wild Cherry Freeze and the Cherry Sunrise Freeze are also available for a limited time. The Cherry Sunrise Freeze is a “sweet, cherry-flavored Freeze with a tropical swirl of pineapple orange flavor.”

According to the menu, the hot Cinnabon Delights coffee is “premium roast coffee with vanilla creamer and Cinnabon Delights flavor served hot.” The iced version is “Premium roast coffee with vanilla creamer and Cinnabon Delights® flavor served on ice.”

Taco Bell Alternatives

Where can you go if your local Taco Bell is bucking the trend and decides to be closed today?

Whole Foods is expected to be open today and offers many items you can buy freshly made in the stores.

USA Today also notes that some restaurants expected to be open (but can vary by location) include Dunkin’, Starbucks, Applebee’s, BJ’s, Carrabba’s, Chili’s, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Dickey’s, Domino’s and many other pizza places, Fuzzy’s Taco, IHOP, On the Border, Qdoba, Waffle House, Red Lobster, Church’s, Del Taco, KFC, Wendy’s, and more.

