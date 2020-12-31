Target New Year’s Eve & Day Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy New Year’s! Whether you’re needing to shop on New Year’s Eve 2020 or New Year’s Day 2021, you’re likely wondering if Target is open for business. The good news is yes, Target is open. However, the stores are closing early on New Year’s Eve.

Target Is Open But Closing Early on New Year’s Eve

A representative from Target told Heavy that on December 31, most Target stores will close at 9 p.m. local time. (This is an hour later than they closed on Christmas Eve last week.)

You can find the hours and locations of your nearest Target store here. It’s always good to double-check, since hours may vary due to pandemic regulations.

Target Is Open on New Year’s Day

Unlike Christmas, when Target was closed, the stores are open on New Year’s Day 2021. A representative confirmed with Heavy that yes, the stores are open on January 1, 2021, for regular business hours.

The representative noted: “Guests can expect regular store hours on Jan. 1, and can check Target.com or the Target app for local store information.”

Target typically only closes on two holidays: Christmas Day and Easter Sunday, and occasionally for Thanksgiving. It’s open on other holidays, like New Year’s Day, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Valentine’s Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Black Friday, Father’s Day, and the like.

You can check out the typical holiday schedule below:

Target stores are open on New Year’s Day

Target stores are open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Target stores are open on Valentine’s Day

Target stores are open on Presidents’ Day

Target stores are open on St. Patrick’s Day

Target stores are open on Good Friday

Target stores are closed on Easter Sunday

Target stores are open on Easter Monday

Target stores are open on Mother’s Day

Target stores are open on Memorial Day

Target stores are open on Father’s Day

Target stores are open on Independence Day

Target stores are open on Labor Day

Target stores are open on Columbus Day

Target stores are open on Halloween

Target stores are open on Veteran’s Day

Target stores are sometimes open, sometimes closed on Thanksgiving Day

Target stores are open on Black Friday

Target stores are open on Christmas Eve

Target stores are closed on Christmas Day

Target stores are open on New Year’s Eve

The above schedule is subject to change.

Target Specials

You can check out Target’s weekly ad here to see specials available through January 2.

Some of the specials include specials on storage containers of all shapes and sizes, specials on towels and other bathroom supplies, discounts on certain kitchen appliances like certain brands of blenders, discounts on denim for men, women, and children along with other clothing discounts, along with discounts on certain fitness equipment products if you’re wanting to get in shape for the new year.

Note that specials may vary by location.

