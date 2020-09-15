Kailyn Lowry Blasts Internet Troll For Attacking Her Son

Don’t talk about this mama’s boy. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry star was not going to remain quiet when it came to someone criticizing her son.

The mother-of-four posted a photo via Instagram on September 13 after one of her son’s football games. Isaac, 11, and Lincoln, 6, gathered around her legs as she held 3-year-old Lux and newborn Creed. “This is what football with 4 kids looks like,” she wrote. “PSA I KNOW THE MASK GOES OVER MY NOSE. we are outside and I’m more than 6 feet from everyone.”

The Instagram post garnered more than 217,000 likes from her 3.9 million followers and generated more than 2,200 comments. While most of them were positive, including a message from 90 Day Fiance star David Toborowsky, there was one internet troll who slammed Lux for his long locks.

“I thought she had 4 boys only see 3 boys and the girl she’s holding in blue t-shirt & tights,” the person wrote, attracting dozens of likes. Lowry responded back, as noted by In Touch Weekly, writing, “don’t be a d***.”

That wasn’t the only clap back from Lowry. When a person said they think Lux should get a haircut on an August 17 post, she said, “Good thing we don’t give a f*** what you think.”

Lowry Slams Baby Daddy Chris Lopez For Cutting Lux’s Hair

Lowry called out Chris Lopez, the father of her two youngest sons, after her ex cut Lux’s hair without her permission on September 5. The Teen Mom 2 star accused Lopez of being a narcissist and claimed he cut Lux’s hair as a “control tactic.”

“I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f*** with me all you want,” Lowry said in an Instagram video, according to Us Weekly. “You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me. Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”

Lopez defended himself, saying he wanted to cut his son’s hair and he’s allowed to as his father. “Let’s be [on] some real s*** That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can,” he said.

Jenelle Evans Gets In on The Hair Debate

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans–who’s embroiled in her own scandals and was kicked off the show last year after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their dog–offered her two cents on the matter. Evans was team Lopez.

“I would have cut that little boy’s hair too,” he said on September 7. “[My mom], Barbara [Evans], agrees too.”

“It’s really sad to see when the mother is the difficult one and holds the child away from the father while co-parenting,” Evans added. “You can hate the other parent all you want but they aren’t going away like you want sooooo bad.”

Lowry didn’t respond to Evans’ tweet.

