Briana DeJesus Responds To Parenting Backlash From Teen Mom Fans

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus issued a statement after receiving backlash from viewers. The mother-of-two was shocked when 9-year-old Nova met Chartia, her paternal grandmother, for the first time. Father Devoin Austin took Nova to lunch and Charita joined–to Briana’s surprise.

“I am allowed to have my own opinion and I am also allowed to express it,” Briana wrote on her Instagram story. “I’ve always had my reservations when it comes to people who are not consistent… but at the end of the day–I put my feelings aside for my daughters. Not once have I said ‘no’ to Nova or Stella when it comes to seeing the other side of the family.”

Nova Hasn’t Since Her Grandmother Since She Was a Baby

In the episode, Briana said she wished Devoin had talked about it with her first. “[Nova] seemed fine about it but it was just annoying that Devoin can’t come to me and tell me these things,” she said.

His mother hasn’t seen her since she was a baby. “It’s been seven years,” she said. “I don’t mind letting them have a relationship but the thing is they haven’t stepped up in all these years.”

Brittany DeJesus said it was great if more people want to be in Nova’s life, but they have to be consistent. “Whoever wants to love Nova, by all means, love Nova. But don’t be the in and out person with the back and forth,” she said.

Briana agreed and she was afraid that Devoin’s mother couldn’t offer that stability. “That’s what their family,” she said. “They come in and out whenever they want to when it should be all the time.”

Devoin Said MTV Doesn’t Pay Him Enough

In the last few seasons of Teen Mom 2, Devoin has played a larger part in the series, even stepping in as a father figure for Briana’s youngest daughter Stella. After Briana blasted MTV last week, Devoin joined the discussion.

“Lemme just say MTV alters the reality of MY life. And refuses to reasonably compensate ME for it,” he wrote on his Instagram story on October 6. “Like nothing is normal when they are involved.”

“Ion think this show understand the depths of ima be the same [N-word] financially I am today, but yet a lot more at peace with or without them bc they don’t pay me enough,” he continued in a tweet. “So they better figure out what’s more important or what they want.”

Briana wrote F*** MTV on September 29 before last week’s episode aired. She also threatened to quit Teen Mom 2.

“I am the easiest person to work with,” she wrote, as shown in screenshots captured by Teen Mom Tea. “I give MTV my all and I’m very transparent with a lot of things. I hate when they dangle s*** in my face or give me ultimatums. Y’all can suck my d*** and find another mom to boss around. I got my house and that’s all I needed! Bye now!”

She continued: “They love to choose and pick what matters and what doesn’t matter lol I don’t get paid enough to be treated like shit compared to these other self-centered bitches! I’m ok with not filming.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss Teen Mom 2 when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

