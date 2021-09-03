Catelynn Baliterra’s Unique Baby Name Perplexes Fans

She’s not “Baby R” anymore. “Teen Mom OG” stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra announced the name of baby No. 4 on September 2. While some fans were underwhelmed with the moniker — considering Lowell teased followers for nearly a week — others didn’t know how the name was supposed to be pronounced.

“We are so excited to real Baby R’s name,” Lowell wrote via Instagram stories. “Hint: It’s not what you think.” She and her husband had been teasing Baby R’s name as “Rose” since they continually included rose emoji’s in their updates about the infant.

“We are proud to announce our fourth and final little princess Rya Rose Baltierra!” Lowell told Celebuzz.

“Mom, baby, and dad are doing well and Rya is adored by all that meets her,” she added. “[Sisters] Novalee and Vaeda are over the moon! We are blessed beyond belief ❤️.”

Lowell revealed to Celebuzz that Rya was born at 1:07 a.m. on August 28 and was six pounds, 12 ounces, and 20 inches.

Fans Were Unsure of How to Pronounce Rya

There were multiple theories swirling around the “Teen Mom” subreddit when it came to the pronunciation and spelling of Rya’s name. While some people assumed it was pronounced “Rye-uh” or “Ray-uh,” others wondered if Rya was an alternative spelling for Arya, like the character from “Game of Thrones.” Actor Maisie Williams, who played Arya in the series, pronounced the name as “Are-ya.”

“I didn’t realize there were so many possibilities of ways to spell this name. Now I’m like WELL WHICH IS IT?” one fan wrote.

“There was no way in hell it was going to be Rose, not even Rosalind, Rosemary, Rosalia, etc. They are pure Michigan. So don’t take the R-ya pronunciation possibility off the table lol,” another person argued.

Some viewers, however, simply took to the comment section to troll the “Teen Mom OG” star. “I’m still going with LinkInBio SwipeUp Baltierra♥️,” they wrote, criticizing Lowell for announcing her child’s moniker through Instagram.

Baliteirra Said He Was ‘In Love’ With Rya

Lowell wasn’t the only parent sharing updates about Rya to Instagram. Baltierra also gushed over his fourth daughter.

“There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs,” he wrote on September 1. “I’m head over heels in love! 😍❤️😭🌹”

“I love you so much @tylerbaltierramtv you are such an amazing daddy!!!!” Lowell wrote in the comment section. “Our girls are so blessed!”

Baltierra and Lowell famously kicked off their journey with MTV when they appeared on an episode of “16 and Pregnant.” The Michigan natives chose to place their baby Carly for adoption, afraid they wouldn’t be able to give her the type of life they would want for their child.

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Novalee, in 2015 and their third daughter, Vaeda Luma, in 2019.

Lowell and Baltierra had hoped to have a boy the fourth time around but confirmed they were done having children after their fourth.

