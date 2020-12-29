Catelynn Lowell Addresses Divorce from Tyler Baltierra Rumors

Teen Mom stars are typically subjected to breakup rumors while fans speculate about the state of their relationship. MTV personalities Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra–who have been together since they were teenagers–are no exception. The chatter kicked up again on December 28 after Teen Mom OG stars–including Catelynn–started to share a story about a possible split to their Instagram stories.

The Michigan natives routinely address questions about their marriage, with Catelynn recently opening up to Champion Daily in an exclusive interview. The mother confirmed that she and her husband are still together and added that their marriage is as strong as it’s ever been.

“This is a rumor,” she told the publication. “There is nothing wrong [with] our relationship. Tyler and I have made it through thick and thin and we are each other’s everything.”

“Yes, we’ve had some bumps along the road, but please tell me what couple doesn’t have issues along the way?” she continued. “We’ve spent over half of our lives together.”

Catelynn Is Doubtful She & Tyler Will Ever Divorce

While they commonly get questioned about possibly divorcing, Catelynn was confident they would stay married for the rest of their lives. The duo started to date when they were in middle school and made things official in 2015, ten years after they first got together.

The mother-of-three admitted things arent always easy between them. “Will there be problems or fights in the future between us? Of course! All normal couples have peaks and valleys, but I can assure you we will stand the test of time,” she told Champion Daily on December 24. “Sorry to disappoint those looking for more drama, but I don’t see that changing.”

Catelynn Suffered a Miscarriage on Thanksgiving

The Teen Mom OG star has been open about wanting to become pregnant again but revealed heartbreaking news after Thanksgiving. Days after finding out she was pregnant, Catelynn miscarried. It was the second time she lost a baby and she was devastated over the tragedy.

It was important for Catelynn to speak out because she didn’t want other mothers who have lost a baby to feel alone.

“I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” Catelynn wrote on December 8. “I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it and I am still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

In a December 22 post, the MTV alum talked about wanting to have one more child still. “I just want one more baby… is that too much to wish for/want?” she wrote on Facebook. “I pray that the Lord will bless us with one more… if not I am absolutely grateful for the three beautiful, healthy little girls that we do have.”

Teen Mom OG is returning to MTV in 2021, with the premiere date set for January 26. Catelynn’s miscarriage is one of the storylines the show will focus on in the new season.

