Why Chelsea Houska Tried to Delay Her Lawsuit Deposition

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska requested for her deposit for her $3 million lawsuit to be delayed, according to a February 15 report by The Sun. The star was nine months pregnant at the time and wanted to wait until after her daughter was born to give her testimony. She was originally supposed to be deposed in February, which would have been days or weeks after Walker June was born.

“The parties will be unable to complete discovery by the present deadline due to circumstances beyond their control because Defendant Chelsea Houska is unavailable to be deposed until March, at the earliest, as a result of her pregnancy, which is presently in its ninth month,” reads Chelsea’s request, which filed in January 2021. The courts approved the plea, with Chelsea’s deposition being delayed until April.

Chelsea and husband Cole DeBoer are being sued by Envy, a social media consulting company, after they allegedly withheld millions from them in endorsements. According to the contract they signed, Envy was supposed to get 35% commission on domestic deals and 40% on international deals. They worked together from 2015 to 2019.

Envy wrote in their court filing that Chelsea and Cole “breached their contracts by directing certain Brands to directly pay Houska, DeBoer, one of the other Shared Clients, and/or other persons or entities to avoid paying Envy Licensing Fees.”

Chelsea and Cole made the decision to leave Teen Mom 2, with Season 10 being the last time they appeared on the MTV reality show. They received criticism throughout the season, with some fans accusing Chelsea of exploiting her oldest daughter, 11-year-old Aubree, so she didn’t have to show her old drama. Others criticized Cole, saying they didn’t like the way he was interfering in Aubree’s relationship with the paternal side of the family.

In addition to Aubree and newborn Walker, the couple has two more children together: 4-year-old son Watson, who has the same birthday as Walker, and 2-year-old daughter Layne, who has the same birthday as Chelsea.

Chelsea & Cole Claim Envy Actually Owes Them Money

The MTV personalities denied the claims against them and accused Envy of being unprofessional. They slammed the lawsuit as “frivolous” in a statement to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup and are countersuing for $150,000.

“Envy wrongfully withheld payments due to Chelsea,” their counterclaim says, as noted by The Sun. And they “do not owe any payments to Envy.”

Chelsea, 29, and Cole, 32, have not issued statements about their legal woes on social media, but their rep gave a statement to The Ashley. “Our client looks forward to their day in court when the truth will come out,” the rep said on February 12. “This is nothing more than a frivolous lawsuit by a disgruntled ex-associate [of Chelsea and Cole’s] who was terminated for breach of contract.”

Chelsea Said She Looked ‘Haggard’ on Valentine’s Day

Chelsea and Cole celebrated Valentine’s Day a little early in 2021. The duo lost count of the days, and forgot the holiday was on a Sunday this year.

“We spent almost all day ~yesterday~ celebrating Valentine’s Day since we 1000% thought it was,” Chelsea wrote on Instagram. “I love this man SO much. Thank you for choosing me.”

She added that she wasn’t looking her best right now: “Picture from last Valentine’s Day because today I look haggard, unshowered and in the same sweats I’ve been in all weekend. KISS YOU.”

“Love you beautiful!!” Cole said in the comment section. In a post of his own, he shared two pictures of his wife. “She is my world! My everything! ❤️❤️ I Love You my sweet perfect wife,” the father-of-four penned.

Former Teen Mom OG star Bristol Palin said they were the “cutest” under Chelsea’s post.

READ NEXT: Jenelle Evans Slams Chelsea Houska (Again) in New Interview