Chelsea Houska Accused of Exploiting Her New Baby

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska was accused of exploiting her newborn baby Walker June days after her January 25 birth. Walker’s due date was in February, so Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer were pretty shocked when their little girl came early.

Cole and Chelsea weren’t able to get a personal photographer to capture their special moments with Walker, but they had preset filters to help make their pictures look the best.

“Presets have been so nice, since we weren’t able to have a birth/newborn photographer this time around,” Chelsea wrote on her Instagram story. She then added a promotional code with Walker’s name for anyone who wanted on discount on the filter.

While most people commented that Walker was adorable and resembled her siblings, some took the opportunity to attack the Teen Mom 2 alum. “Chelsea using her brand new baby to sell presets,” one Reddit thread said. “They’re a family of six now they got to make more money!” another added.

When a netizen commented, “That’s gross. Is that why they even had a baby, to advertise her,” a Reddit user accused Chelsea of “exploitation.”

“It’s their whole plan. They didn’t leave MTV to end the exploitation, they just wanted more creative control of the exploitation,” they said. “This goes for all the youtubers/influencers, btw. It’s weird to make money off your kid. I think we’re going to hear all about this new crop of stage parents in the next decade or so.”

Chelsea and Cole announced that Season 10 was their final run with Teen Mom 2. Since getting together, Cole and Chelsea have welcomed three children together: 4-year-old Watson, 2-year-old Layne, and newborn Walker. Chelsea shares her oldest daughter, Aubree, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. Cole has famously assumed the role of her father figure and previously expressed interest in adopting the 11-year-old.

People Slammed Walker’s Name

Chelsea is no stranger to criticism. When she was still pregnant with Walker she said she didn’t want to announce her name before she was born because she was afraid of the blowback.

Chelsea’s prediction turned out to be correct. There were plenty of netizens who didn’t like the name she chose for her fourth baby. “I don’t want to hear anyone’s input since I don’t want it to sway how I’m feeling,” she said on Instagram in December. “So we’ll keep it to us until she’s born. But we’re just so happy with it, we love her name.”

“So many people are asking about the baby’s name. I wish I could tell you guys,” she continued. “I just feel like, with the baby names, I’m so sensitive I just like to keep them to ourselves until the baby is born.”

The star has not responded to any of the naysayers.

Chelsea Was Previously Accused of Capitalizing on Her Children

One of the reasons Chelsea quit Teen Mom 2 was because when she watched her scenes it was making her “sick.”

“I was losing sleep over this for weeks. To me, it got to the point where it didn’t feel right anymore, it didn’t feel it was good for my mental health,” the mother-of-four said at the Teen Mom 2 reunion special in January. “It wasn’t an easy decision… This has been my life since I was 17. To say this was a scary decision would be an understatement.”

“It came down to Aubree. You know your kids and what’s best for them. As a family, we were all kind of feeling the same way,” the 28-year-old MTV alum revealed. “I cherish the open relationship I have with Aubree. When I would see some scenes of her and I alone talking, when I tell you it made me sick, I did not like how it made me feel anymore.”

At the beginning of the season, viewers accused Chelsea of capitalizing off Aubree, saying she showed more of her daughter’s drama than her own. Fans saw Aubree get a new phone, go to the father-daughter dance with Cole, get braces and struggle with her relationship with her father.

READ NEXT: Why Chelsea Houska Says Teen Mom Made Her ‘Sick’