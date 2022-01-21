PHOTO: Trolls Blast Chelsea Houska for ‘Destroying’ Her Face

Trolls on Reddit compared “Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska to Janice, the lead guitar player in The Electric Mayhem on “The Muppet Show.”

The thread garnered hundreds of upvotes and dozens of comments from social media users who were concerned about how much Houska’s appearance seemed to have changed since she first appeared on “Teen Mom.”

“Reports of Chelsea looking like a f****** muppet are not exaggerated,” the original poster wrote, sharing a side-by-side image of Houska vs. Janice.

“This is shocking to see tbh. I never knew she’d Let all the fillers and stuff dissolve, but this is what happens when you’ve gotten them for so long and just stop getting them,” wrote a Reddit user.

Some people wrote that women “in general” — not just Houska — were overusing injectables.

“It’s actually so sad that naturally beautiful women are destroying their faces like this… Not only the Teen Mom girls, but just in general these days. Whyyyyy :(,” they said.

Others worried that Houska’s face would never look the way it used to.

“She f***** up a good looking face and you can’t reverse that,” they wrote. “Fillers are not ‘reversible.’ Your skin and tissues do not recover. She looks in her mid 40s and rode hard.”

The Popularity of Cosmetic Procedures

According to the 2020 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, there were more than 4.4 million Botox procedures done in 2020, which was down 12% from the previous year.

The second most common minimally-invasive procedure was Soft Tissue Fillers. There were more than 3 million procedures done in 2020, which was down 10% from the year before.

That’s not to say minimally invasive producers are going down.

However, a 2017 report from Plastic Surgery Statistics found minimally invasive cosmetic procedures have increased nearly 200 percent since 2000, raising from around five million to almost 16 million, as first noted by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Dr. Dan Kennedy, a spokesperson for the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons, warned that people should be “very wary” of fillers.

“I always advise against them completely,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2018.

When it comes to using permanent fillers, Kennedy said there could be permanent damage if there is an inflammatory response or infection. “They are the ones that can produce permanent internal scarring of the face and quite a distorted and irreparable problem,” he said.

Harvard Health Publishing, however, wrote that dermal fillers are safe as long as they’re administered by a professional.

“Finding the right physician to perform your dermal filler procedure is key. Don’t be afraid to ask about training and certification to ensure you’re receiving care from a board-certified, experienced dermatologist or cosmetic surgeon,” they write.

“With the right preparation and communication between you and your physician, you can achieve natural, beautiful, and safe results.”

Houska’s Life After ‘Teen Mom’

Since leaving “Teen Mom” in November 2020, Houska has continued to grow her family and her mini-farm.

She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, welcomed their fourth child together, Walker June, in January 2021.

They also share 4-year-old son Watson and 3-year-old daughter, Layne.

Houska’s eldest daughter, Aubree, is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. Though Lind maintains the parental rights of Aubree, the 12-year-old hyphenated her last name to Lind-DeBoer in January 2018.

The DeBoer farm now has a total of three dogs, three cows, two goats and a pig.

