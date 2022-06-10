PHOTO: Cole DeBoer Posts Makeup Free Picture of Chelsea Houska

“Teen Mom” alum Cole DeBoer shared a makeup-free picture of his wife, Chelsea Houska, while their family enjoyed a movie night at home on June 9.

It’s a departure for Houska, who normally poses for photos and promotes her businesses on social media wearing full glam.

The black-and-white picture showed Houska’s two middle children — 5-year-old Watson and 3-year-old Layne — snuggling on the couch with their mother.

Houska, 30, appeared in the back of the picture, smiling widely as she rested her head on her hand. Her hair was tousled atop her head and she was wearing an oversized sweatshirt.

Houska has been pictured in this style during her “Teen Mom” days, but most of her current content shows features the mother-of-four with freshly styled hair, a new outfit, and some “big ol lashes.”

Watson was holding a snack in each hand, he had a bowl or popcorn in one fist and a lollipop in the other. Layne gazed at her brother in the snap.

Houska has two more children. Aubree, 12, is from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

And her youngest, 18-month-old Walker June, is her third child with DeBoer.

Fans Loved Houska’s Natural Look

Social media users on Reddit were happy to see a new side of Houska.

“She is so naturally beautiful here!” said one top comment on Reddit.

“I love this picture. Sweet family having a normal night. THIS is what we want to see, Chelsea,” another wrote.

One of the most popular comments — with more than 130 upvotes — was from someone who said they were happy Houska got the life she always wanted.

“I’m glad she has this,” they wrote. “It’s a stark contrast to Adam yelling at her for wanting to hold Aubree while she had a bottle while they watched a movie. She wanted the family life and she has it.”

Houska Revealed the Differences Between MTV & HGTV

Houska and DeBoer quit “Teen Mom” in November 2020, after Houska spent more than a decade with the series. But just because they were done with MTV didn’t mean they were finished reality TV.

The South Dakota couple landed their own gig on HGTV — “Farmhouse Fabulous — where they are renovating homes in the Mount Rushmore state.

They’re excited they get to be their true selves.

“So we are definitely authentic and we can show more of our personality. But we do have to tone it down on the swearing otherwise it would be like beep, beep, beep,” she said during an Instagram Q&A with fans on June 2.

There’s also a major difference when it comes to the filming schedule. MTV would film “all year nonstop.” HGTV has “long days” but only for a “couple of months.”

“The schedule is one of the biggest differences between the two,” Houska said. “We filmed a lot, a lot, a lot, long days.”

DeBoer also feels more at home with HGTV.

“You have no idea,” DeBoer said. “It’s like a night and day difference for me. I’m thoroughly enjoying this and I actually feel comfortable so it’s been amazing.”

“Farmhouse Fabulous” is slated to debut on HGTV in spring 2023. The kids — as well as Houska’s father, Randy — will also be featured in the series.