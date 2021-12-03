PHOTO: Chelsea Houska’s Husband Shares Adorable Throwback Engagement Photo

“Teen Mom 2” star Chelsea Houska’s husband Cole DeBoer recently shared an adorable throwback engagement photo. The reality TV duo met at a South Dakota gas station in 2014, according to Us Weekly. Chelsea was a single mom to daughter Aubree at the time. They tied the knot in 2016 and since then have welcomed three beautiful children: Watson, 4, Layne, 3, and Walker, ten months old.

Cole Shares Throwback Engagement Photo

On November 15, 2021, Cole posted a throwback engagement photo six years after the proposal took place.

The adorable photo shows Cole on one knee and Chelsea looking at her hand while daughter Aubree stands in the middle. Cole captioned the photo, “On this day in 2015, with Aubree’s permission and her as my witness. I got down on one knee and sure got lucky!”

Fans were quick to voice their support for the happy couple in the comments. One Instagram user wrote, “my favorite couple!!!!” Another user wrote, “Miss this family’s wholesomeness on [Teen Mom] !!!!!”

Chelsea gushed over her husband Cole in a 2015 interview with Us Weekly.

“Honestly, there’s just no one I’ve met that’s so respectful and just nice, and I trust him,” she told the outlet. “He’s so sweet, kind of like [an] old-fashioned gentleman kind of guy,” she told the publication.

Chelsea Houska on Why She Left ‘Teen Mom 2’

Chelsea made her reality TV debut in 2009 on the MTV show “16 and Pregnant.” She later joined the cast of “Teen Mom 2”, which focused on four young moms navigating the world as new parents, in 2011. Chelsea was a part of the “Teen Mom” franchise for over a decade, but in the fall of 2020, she announced she was leaving the show.

On November 10 2020, Chelsea took to Instagram to share the news of her departure from “Teen Mom 2.” She shared a photo of her and husband Cole along with her three kids, Aubree, Watson, and Layne. In the caption, she wrote, “MTV’s Teen Mom 2 has been part of my life for almost 11 years. After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last. We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

Chelsea spoke to E! News in May 2021 about her decision to leave the show.

“There just came a point-and I think it was a buildup almost-this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told the outlet. Chelsea said her decision to leave the show had a lot to do with preserving her children’s privacy-especially her oldest daughter Aubree.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” Chelsea told E! News.