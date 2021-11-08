‘Teen Mom’ Fans Flip for Pics of Cole DeBoer’s ‘Cute’ Brother

“Teen Mom” fans lusted over pictures of Cole DeBoer’s “cute” brother, Brock. The discussion about DeBoer’s brother kicked off after one fan shared a series of pictures that showed “Teen Mom” kids with their aunts and uncles.

While some “Teen Mom” stars have siblings who are regulars on the show, others have brothers and sisters that rarely — if ever — appeared on “Teen Mom.” Brock DeBoer is one of the people fans didn’t get to meet through MTV.

After getting a look at Cole DeBoer’s 36-year-old brother — who works as a porcelain artist in Los Angeles — fans couldn’t get enough.

“I understand how genetics work, but dang, Cole & his brother are carbon copies,” said a fan.

Another simply stated, “Cole’s bro is so cute.”

“I just need to know if Cole’s brother is single👀,” one of the most popular comments read. Brock DeBoer, however, is not single.

He and his wife, Colleen DeBoer, celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on October 26, 2021.

“At our home and studio on our 10th wedding anniversary in Joshua Tree, California with our Pekingese Brick and Block,” the artist, who has more than 10,000 followers, wrote via Instagram. “I love you to the moon and back @colleen_deboer can’t wait to see where we are at 20 years!!!

“Teen Mom 2” alum Chelsea Houska loved her brother-in-law’s anniversary photo. “All of the hair in this photo is on POINT. Luscious. Love you guys happy anniversary!” she wrote.

Other “Teen Mom” aunts and uncles featured in the Reddit post were Amber Portwood’s brother, Bubby, Briana DeJesus’ sister, Brittany, and Leah Messer’s sister Victoria. All three “Teen Mom” siblings have appeared on the show.

DeBoer & Houska Welcomed a New Addition to Their Family

While Brock DeBoer and his wife are in Los Angeles, Cole DeBoer and his family continue to build their home in South Dakota. Most recently, they added a new member to their family — a basset hound puppy named Dale.

DeBoer took to TikTok to share a new clip of Dale running around in the grass. “Welcome home Dale!” he captioned the post. DeBoer used some from “The Fox and the Hound,” an animated Disney film from 1981, as the music for his video.

Dogs are not the only animals the DeBoers are raising. They also have cows, goats and a pig.

DeBoer Has Been Embracing TiKTok

Since starting his TikTok account in September 2021, the former “Teen Mom 2” dad has garnered more than 1.6 million likes.

Videos like when he did the TikTok trend to “Meet Me At Our Spot” by THE ANXIETY attracted more than 2.4 million views.

“Chels, he got out again,” one fan joked.

“Chelsea’s probably in the house with four kids attached to her like barnacles and Cole’s out in the yard doing dorkour,” another said.

DeBoer said, “You never know what I’m up to,” when a fan wrote, “When Chelsea leaves him unsupervised.”

In another popular TikTok, DeBoer danced in bed with his 3-year-old daughter, Layne. “Bedtime is always crazy,” he captioned the clip. “I love being a dad.”

The DeBoers have four children together: 11-year-old Aubree (who is from Houska’s previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind), 4-year-old Watson, Layne and 9-month-old daughter, Walker June.

The couple doesn’t plan on having more children.

“This is the most asked question that we always, always get… if we’re going to have more kids, do we think we’re going to have more kids,” Houska said during an Instagram video on July 9, 2021, per The Sun. “I would say we don’t think we’re going to have more…”

DeBoer, however, added: “But you know, if we do, we do.”

