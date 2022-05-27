Fans Believe Debra Danielsen Has ‘Lost It’ in Latest Dancing Video

Fans are worried about Debra Danielsen after her latest Instagram video.

In the clip, posted on her Instagram page, Danielsen danced in a purple leotard with black tights. She captioned the video, “Side Hustle Bounce Back Dance!”

In the comments section, fans were vocal about Danielsen’s dance moves. One person wrote “Deb….. please. We’re begging you. Don’t do this. You’re being laughed at and made fun of. No one actually likes this song or any of your music.”

Another added, “She’s lost it 😂 #cringe.”

A third, however, was supportive of the former reality star, and wrote, “I don’t understand why people give her so much hate. She really is a kind woman who cares about people and she’s just trying to have fun, enjoy and live her best life. Keep doing You @ddanielsen1 ❤️”

Here’s what you need to know:

Danielsen’s New Podcast

Debra Danielsen w/Mackenzie Edwards from MTV’s 'Teen Mom OG' | RHEB3L – EMPOWER Podcast Ep. 1 On this first RHEB3L – EMPOWER Podcast, Debra Danielsen interviews Mackenzie Edwards from MTV’s “Teen Mom OG” series. You don't want to miss out on the topics we cover in this first episode! Please let me know what you think & if you have any questions! Check out the podcast here: anchor.fm/debra-danielsen/episodes/RHEB3L—EMPOWER—Debra-Danielsen-Interviews-MacKenize-Edwards-from-MTVs-Teen-Mom-OG-series-e1i2po7 #DebraDanielsen #Podcast #MTV… 2022-05-05T02:02:36Z

Dancing isn’t the only thing keeping Danielsen busy these days.

In March 2022, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Danielsen was starting a new podcast.

At the time, Danielsen told the outlet, “… I’m excited that some of those guys will be on it… Maci was talking about that the other day on [Teen Mom Family Reunion,] she didn’t feel like she’s enough, but what person hasn’t felt that?”

She added that her podcast would be about “empowerment and positive uplifting stories that people share about their lives.” Danielsen explained, “On MTV, you don’t always get to share positivity. It’s usually showing you what all can go bad in life.”

In May 2022, former “Teen Mom” star Mackenzie Edwards appeared on the first episode of Danielsen’s podcast. During the interview, Danielsen was able to probe Edwards about her departure from the MTV franchise.

At one point in the interview, Edwards shared, “I don’t think TV is a place for me or for Ryan anymore. I think that ship has sailed. I’m not quite sure that I really have anything that interesting going on besides just being a mom. And I’m good with that.”

She added, “But I think that because of the show and because of TV, I do now have a platform on social media that I can promote positivity and encouragement and empowerment to other people.”

Danielsen Discusses Farrah Abraham

As “Teen Mom” fans are well aware, Danielsen is the mother of former reality star Farrah Abraham.

In March 2022, Danielsen spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup about her relationship with her daughter and her thoughts on the rumor that Abraham was selling her feces online.

“I worked with some of the most prominent people on the planet when I was an executive. I advocated higher education to my daughters, do you think there was any time I would ever suggest she get to that level of human depravity?” Danielsen said. “Why would you sell your soul, why would you be so depraved that you would do that?”

She added that her husband, Dr. David Merz, was the one who informed her about Abraham’s recent activities.

“David told me about it. I had no idea. I’m sitting there and he’s telling me this and I’m like, ‘What?!’” Danielsen said. “He came to me and told me about it, trying to protect me so that when I go into a room and someone throws this [topic] at me, I’m not blown out of the water.

She continued by touching on her relationship with her granddaughter, Sophia Abraham. “All I know is that I’m really sad and disappointed that I heard about all of this and these movies, and it affects me and [Farrah’s daughter] Sophia negatively.”