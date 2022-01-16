‘Teen Mom’ Alum Farrah Abraham Arrested

Farrah Abraham has been arrested. TMZ announced the news on January 16, 2022, writing that the arrest took place after Abraham allegedly slapped a security guard while partying at a nightclub in Hollywood, California.

“Law enforcement sources say, Farrah allegedly slapped a security guard at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood, where she and a friend were partying. An eyewitness tells TMZ someone in the club allegedly assaulted them … someone described as a Farrah ‘hater,'” TMZ reported.

Safe to say most of us slept better than @F1abraham last night. GIRL what?! That’s a Naomi Campbell move 😂👋 @TMZ pic.twitter.com/SaCMauQA4K — Smarty Jones (@MissSmartyJones) January 16, 2022

When paramedics arrived, they saw “someone — presumably Farrah — was so belligerent they called the cops for backup.”

At this point, it’s unclear if Abraham will be charged. No injuries have been reported.

(Farrah Abraham Arrested for Battery at Hollywood Nightclub) https://t.co/WTo0S3DCs6 pic.twitter.com/trONQaT1LJ — Celebrity Slammer (@CelebSlammer) January 16, 2022

Here’s what you need to know:

Farrah Abraham’s 2018 Arrest

This isn’t the first time Abraham has been arrested. In June 2018, she was arrested at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

According to TMZ, Abraham allegedly hit a hotel security guard, after which point she told him to go “Go f**k yourself.” She was taken away, yelling, “I’m not resisting!”

Abraham was booked that night for battery and trespassing and was held on a $500 bail.

In November 2018, Abraham entered a guilty plea, and the battery charge was dropped. She received two years probation and five days of community labor. TMZ reported that in addition, Abraham was ordered to complete twelve hours of anger management and was banned from the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’





Play



Farrah Abraham Teases 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion,' Promises Cat Fights Farrah Abraham's return to the 'Teen Mom' franchise promises to be nothing short of dramatic and, apparently, punchy too … so says the OG herself. SUBSCRIBE: tmz.me/wONe5NO About TMZ: TMZ has consistently been credited for breaking the biggest stories dominating the entertainment news landscape and changed the way the public gets their news. Regularly referenced… 2021-12-05T18:46:09Z

Unfortunately, Abraham was involved in yet another physical altercation on the set of “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.”

In December 2021, Abraham told TMZ that she was “physically attacked” while filming.

“I think I could walk through the door and like, drama is going to happen, sadly. I just warn others to keep their hands to themselves. Do not sneak attack a woman, and do not gang up on a woman, because I don’t handle that too well. So that’s kind of what happened to me,” she told the cameras while walking in Hollywood with her daughter, Sophia Abraham.

When the reporter asked if any “physical drama” took place, Abraham said, “Yeah, and I think people should not physically attack you.”

“Especially after COVID and every other thing going on in our real world of news, don’t touch people,” she added. “I still think a lot of the people who are on Teen Mom live in the past. I hope I’m bringing Teen Mom to, like, the 2022s of our world. And I don’t live in the past, I live in the future.”

The “Teen Mom” reunion premiered on January 11, 2022. In the words of Page Six, Abraham received a “relatively warm welcome” from her former co-stars. In fact, in a press interview, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood said they “still care” for Abraham.

“I had not seen her or spoken to her, honestly, in years,” Bookout said. “But we all were on the same page. Everyone should be invited. If you come, it’s up to you, whatever.”