Farrah Abraham Under Fire for Threatening Barstool Sports

Farrah Abraham is not happy.

The “Teen Mom OG” star was mocked after she threatened to sue David Portnoy’s Barstool Sports and Egotastic, a gossip site that talks about the “sexy side” of celebrity news.

Abraham, 30, accused Barstool and Egotastic of “defamation” after they posted articles about her selling feces in a jar.

“@egotastic and @barstoolsports cease & desist spreading false information on poop or toilet paper etc regards to my name as it’s illegal and false,” she wrote on Twitter. “You do not have my consent on posting this and I’ve never done that. Defamation is against the law. Sorry to s*** buyers.”

She then touted her “poop slime,” which retails on her website for $9: “Since @barstoolsports & @egotastic is obsessed with the idea of my poop pre order now.” The tweet is pinned to the top of her page.

Barstool Sports, which was founded by Portnoy in 2003, didn’t immediately respond to Abraham’s threat.

Egotastic, however, issued some flippant statements. “Making moves!” they wrote in their first tweet. “I can’t wait for mine to arrive so I can bathe in it!!!!” they tweeted after Abraham promoted her “poop slime.”

Abraham said on Twitter space the video was a joke and denied charging customers to receive her excrement.

“Just for the record, I’ve actually never s*** into a jar and I’ve never s****** anywhere,” she said on January 11. “Would say it’s a hazard to probably do” so.

Abraham — who has one daughter, 12-year-old Sophia — returned to “Teen Mom” this year, but she has already threatened to quit after she called co-star Cory Wharton “ghetto” and faced racism allegations.

Fans Mocked Abraham for Threatening Barstool & Egotastic

Since @barstoolsports & @egotastic is obsessed with the idea of my poop 💩 pre order now https://t.co/O1wwr8vpqe pic.twitter.com/TdMAhbxST9 — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) February 10, 2022

Social media users on Reddit were abuzz after Abraham accused them of defamation. A screenshot of her tweet garnered dozens of upvotes and comments from fans.

“I’m pretty sure that’s not defamation if you literally said on camera: “I s*** in a jar and I send it to you,” an original poster wrote.

“It’s on video! WTF Farrah! We have all seen this! How can you deny this? It is on video. On the MFING internet. We have seen it. Mykol has seen it and I’m pretty sure Sophia has seen it. Stop,” a second person penned.

“Cease and desist is a legal order. That’s like saying ‘restraining order stop trying to contact me’ she really does get dumber and dumber every day,” another social media user wrote.

A TikTok Video of Abraham Went Viral

The original video of Abraham selling her waste was first posted in January and made its rounds in the “Teen Mom” universe, but Barstool Sports and Egotastic might have found it via TikTok after Abraham was called out by Amy Jackson, a social media user.

Sophia has NEVER stood a chance… Someone needs to step in and save this poor child,” the text on Jackson’s video reads.

“And if it can’t get any worse, she’s now selling Farrah Abraham ‘poopie slime’ to children on her merchandise store and Sophia has her own Homeschooled Collection. Somebody save this girl, please,” Jackson says.

The video has more than 1.2 million views, 40,000 likes and over 3,300 comments.

