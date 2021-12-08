Farrah Abraham Says She Is Handing Out Cease & Desist Letters to Costars

On December 7, 2021, Farrah Abraham posted a series of Instagram stories in which she said that she would be sending cease and desist letters to her “Teen Mom” costars. In the social media videos, which are no longer active, Abraham called her costars “racist,” stating: “I’m handing out cease and desist today to some Teen Mom cast members who wanted to gang up and totally be like, I don’t know, racist in their own way. But anyways, cease and desist day,” per The Sun.

She added, “We’re going to be seeing it because I ain’t dealing with it when the show comes out. I handle my business like a true adult.”





Play



Farrah Abraham Teases 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion,' Promises Cat Fights Farrah Abraham's return to the 'Teen Mom' franchise promises to be nothing short of dramatic and, apparently, punchy too … so says the OG herself. SUBSCRIBE: tmz.me/wONe5NO About TMZ: TMZ has consistently been credited for breaking the biggest stories dominating the entertainment news landscape and changed the way the public gets their news. Regularly referenced… 2021-12-05T18:46:09Z

Abraham’s announcement comes just two days after the former reality star spoke to TMZ about the “Teen Mom” reunion.

Asked specifically if the encounter between Abraham and her former costars got physical, she said, “Yeah and I think people should not physically attack you, especially after Covid and our real-world of news. Don’t touch people.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Farrah Abraham: ‘There’s Still a Lot of Progress to Be Made’

In her interview with TMZ, Abraham was asked how it was seeing her old castmates. She replied, “I always wish them the best, I think there’s still a lot of progress to be made.”

Asked if she was uncomfortable at all during the filming process, she added, “I’m going through a lot of stuff personally so I think that was more overwhelming for me than going back to a TV show.”

In September 2021, People reported that Abraham had signed on to be part of the MTV spinoff series.

As fans may recall, Abraham appeared on “Teen Mom” in 2017. According to Life & Style Magazine, the end to her time on the show was solidified after a discussion between Abraham and producer Morgan J. Freeman. The outlet reported that Abraham had to make a decision between continuing to work on “Teen Mom OG” or “creating adult entertainment content.” In the end, Life & Style reported, Abraham chose the latter.

Is Farrah Abraham a Lawyer?





Play



Farrah Abraham Trashes Harvard, Promises Lawsuit Over Alleged 'Educational Abuse' | TMZ Farrah Abraham has moved on from her feud with Chrissy Teigen … she's now going off on Harvard — yes, that Harvard — claiming she was the victim of "educational abuse" and promising legal action against the University. SUBSCRIBE: tmz.me/wONe5NO About TMZ: TMZ has consistently been credited for breaking the biggest stories dominating the entertainment… 2021-08-27T08:15:03Z

Over the course of Spring and Summer 2021, Abraham attended Harvard Extension School. In August, however, Page Six revealed that the reality star was threatening to sue Harvard.

The drama went down after Abraham claimed she had been the subject of an “educationally abusive” professor.

Speaking to TMZ, the now 30-year-old shared that the program was a “joke” and “scam” and added that she was “the most person of color” in the class.

Abraham said, “I will be taking legal action against Harvard. I properly gave them time. I sadly had to write a review on Niche, on Yelp and on Google Maps because no one was getting back to me.”

On August 30, 2021, Page Six reported that Abraham did not receive credit for her classes at Harvard Extension School. According to the outlet, Abraham posted a photo of her Harvard University transcript to reveal that she was enrolled in intermediate screenwriting. However, a closer look revealed that while each class was worth four credits, the “earned credits” column read zero.