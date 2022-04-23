Farrah Abraham Faces Backlash After Dog Collar Video

“Teen Mom OG” alum Farrah Abraham posted a new TikTok with her pets that got social media users talking.

Abraham, 30, purchased a Versace dog collar and leash, which retails for $725.

Abraham teased followers, saying she wasn’t sure which one of her pooches would be lucky enough to wear the designer item.

“I’m not playing favorites, but Cupcake or Billionaire is going to be wearing…,” she said, showing off the black leather collar, embellished with gold studs. “Versace dog collar life, let’s get it on them.”

She showed the two white fluffy pups excitedly looking up at her while she unpackaged the Versace collar and leash.

Cupcake was the one who got to wear the fancy neckband. “She’s ready to Versace this out,” she said. “Love the collar girl.”

“She’s so precious 🥰,” Abraham wrote under her video. “Thanks for the gift 🎁 support in comments ya’ll💯💥.”

Abraham Sounded Off in the Comment Section

Abraham’s post garnered hundreds of responses from fans on TikTok. While some people on TikTok praised Abraham and told her she and her pets were “beautiful,” others took the opportunity to take digs at the mother-of-one.

“At least she’s nice to her pets,” one person wrote.

“😏 I’m nice to EVERYONE- even Lauren the hater 😅,” Abraham answered.

“Looks like her mother,” another social media user wrote, referring to Debra Danielsen.

“🥰I wonder why… cause she’s my mom,” Abraham hit back.

On Reddit, some people joked about Abraham using the money she garnered from her OnlyFans to pay for the designer item.

“That’s probably three farts in a jar to her,” one person wrote.

Others took the opportunity to make jokes at Abraham’s expense. “Is that what she’s gonna wear in the sequel to ‘Backdoor Teen Mom’?” they said, referring to Abraham’s sex tape from 2013 with embattled adult star James Deen.

Some were worried Abraham wasn’t taking care of the pooch. “Watch the dog not even be up to date on shots…🙄 so Farrah,” they said.

Abraham Joked About Selling Feces

Rumors swirled in January that Abraham was selling her feces in a jar — but now the “Teen Mom OG” alum is saying it was all a joke. The MTV personality announced her dream to become a standup comedian and told Howie Mandel on his podcast that “selling poop in a jar” was just one of her gags.

“Look how good my comedy was,” Abraham told Mandel on an episode of “Howie Mandel Does Stuff.” “They ran with it. They were like, ‘I wanna bathe in it.’”

“People offered me $5,000 for stinky poop that comes out of me and I’m just like, I don’t even think that could go in the mail,” she said. “That’s not real. It really blew up. I’ve never gotten the chance to do that.”

Abraham’s interest in comedy came after she did a 28-stint in a Texas rehab facility. “I think I would really appreciate my voice in standup comedy,” Abraham told TMZ.

“I want it to be a surprise, I want to have some fun with everyone,” said Abraham. “But I’m really blessed that I can get over my fear of people that I was having and now I can really tackle that and, like, overcome it and be on stage. I’m just blessed to be able to do it.”