Farrah Abraham Explodes on MTV Producers & Teen Mom Cast

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham ripped into MTV producers and the Teen Mom cast in a lengthy Instagram post on September 24. She was seemingly inspired to write the post amid allegations that Ellen DeGeneres harbored a toxic work environment on her daytime talk show.

The entrepreneur shared a clip of Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who says that offenders displace “guilt onto other people by accusing them of the crimes they’re committing. Maybe were living in this massive psychodrama where a small number of really bad powerful people are inflicting their neuroses on the entire country.” Carlson’s comments were related to a report that DeGeneres felt “betrayed” by workers who spoke out.

Farrah insinuated that MTV fostered the same type of hostility, adding a video that shows MTV producer Morgan J. Freeman accusing her of being the most difficult Teen Mom.

Farrah claimed she was forced to choose between the show or working in adult entertainment after she made the Backdoor Teen Mom “sex tape” with James Deen. “Ladies, [your] becoming of age journey does not ever mean you have to succumb to a mans mediocrity like the other weak teen moms have in every way,” she wrote.

Farrah said Freeman Lied & Made Her Seem To Be Someone She’s Not

Farrah didn’t like the way she was portrayed on Teen Mom and she didn’t appreciate having to choose between showing her life on the MTV reality show and working in the adult entertainment industry.

“…I am the hardest worker, a woman [who has] been kicked when she’s down, who shows kindness and [gives,] but I’m not giving my life to [a] false story… [which is] against the reason I joined this show,” she said. “It’s weird how men try to make a widowed famous teen mom out to be a porn star yet [they’re] the ones who watch porn. I didn’t switch careers nor is a career sexually transmitted.”

She accused the scenes of being scripted to be dramatic, saying she signed up for a documentary not a “physcodrama.”

“It’s sad MTV & TEEN MOM & CREW INFECTED ‘mass doctrinated’ a false sense of who I am to millions of people because they chose to lie, fake scenes on a documentary show, it’s about woman yet men wrongfully fired, discriminated, bullied, manipulated,” Farrah wrote. “Well the massive physcodrama was not healthy for a widowed woman nor my daughter and I didn’t sign up for a physcodrama it was only documentary.”

Farrah Accused The MTV Crew of Fabricating Drama

Farrah also slammed the women of MTV who worked on Teen Mom’s production, where she again said the crew manufactured drama.

“The rest of the women on crew infected with the evil neuroses created fake scenes, drama, disrespected my parenting, disregarded my boundaries from counseling and created fights in front of my daughter,” she said. “This mom chooses her child over everything.”

Farrah referred to herself as the “lead” star. “It’s pathetic Teen Mom never grew with their lead talent (myself),” she said.

In her final dig against Freeman, she tagged ViacomCBS and Creative Artists Agency, and said it was “deplorable” how the show has turned out.

“Sad your own production owner makes his life earnings off ruining and riding teen mom coattails and wrongly fires woman,” she said. “I hope his child & wife sees him for his true hateful self–white privilege males taking advantage of minority woman.”

