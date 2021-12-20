Farrah Abraham Looks Completely Different In Social Media Video

Farrah Abraham looks completely different in a new Instagram video posted to her story on December 20, 2021.

In the video, screenshots of which are included below, the “Teen Mom” star wears black lipstick and silver hair. She donned a shiny silver bucket hat and stood beside her daughter.

According to The Sun, Abraham went to TikTok for a live video on the night of December 19, 2021, stating, “Gothic emo mom has arrived thanks to Soph. Anime shirt, loving it. I don’t know if I could have done this any better myself so hats off to Sophia.”

Abraham’s Daughter Will Get Her Own TikTok in February

As noted by The Sun, Abraham told her followers during her TikTok live that she would be allowing her daughter, Sophia, to get a TikTok in February 2022 when she becomes a teenager.

“I can’t wait till Sophia gets her own TikTok so you guys can see her more. But that’s in February. We’re so pumped. Woo!” she said.

For weeks now, rumors have been circulating about Abraham’s entrance on “Teen Mom: Family Reunion,” which premieres in January 2022.

Speaking to TMZ in December, the “Teen Mom” star said that all did not go according to plan at the reunion. Asked if there was physical drama, Abraham said, “Yeah, and I think people should not physically attack you, especially after COVID and every other thing going on in the real world of news. Don’t touch people.”

She added that she was “sneak attacked” and “ganged up on” by the other members of the show.

“I just warn others to keep their hands to themselves,” Abraham said. “Do not sneak attack a woman, and do not gang up on a woman, because I don’t handle that too well, so that’s kind of what happened to me.”

Sneak peeks for the reunion, seen above, hint at the drama that transpires. Still, Abraham insisted to TMZ’s reporters that she “wished them the best” and that there was “a lot of progress to be made.”

Since filming wrapped up, Abraham has informed fans that she gave cease and desist letters to her costars, per The Sun. When Abraham took to Instagram in early December, she said, “I’m handing out cease and desist today to some Teen Mom cast members who wanted to gang up and totally be like, I don’t know, racist in their own way. But anyways, cease and desist day.”

She added: “We’re going to be seeing it because I ain’t dealing with it when the show comes out. I handle my business like a true adult.”

As fans may recall, Abraham was fired from “Teen Mom” back in 2017. As highlighted by The Sun, Abraham stated that she had decided to leave MTV because she chose to work in the adult entertainment industry.

A spokesperson for Viacom later told People, “We respect Farrah’s decision to pursue other endeavors and we wish her the best,” per E! Online.

“Teen Mom: Family Reunion” will air on January 11, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.